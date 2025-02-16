Insect Invasion: 5 Arkansas Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Arkansas is facing a significant bed bug problem, with several cities experiencing a surge in infestations. Recent reports indicate that the state has seen a substantial increase in bed bug cases, making it a growing concern for residents and travelers alike.

Top 5 Arkansas Cities Battling Bed Bugs

Little Rock – Pine Bluff Little Rock and Pine Bluff are ranked 15th on Terminix’s National Top 50 List of cities with bed bug infestations. As the state capital, Little Rock sees many visitors for business and leisure, contributing to the spread of these pests. Fort Smith Fort Smith, along with Fayetteville, Springfield, and Rogers, is listed at number 34 on the Terminix list. The economic growth in these areas has led to larger populations and more visitors, increasing the risk of bed bug infestations. Fayetteville Fayetteville, part of the Fort Smith-Fayetteville-Springfield-Rogers group, is also experiencing bed bug problems. The city’s growing population and influx of visitors contribute to the spread of these pests. Springdale While not specifically mentioned in the top 50 list, Springdale is likely affected due to its proximity to other infested cities. Local pest control companies, such as Rumble Pest Solutions, offer bed bug control services in the area. Jonesboro Although not explicitly listed, Jonesboro may also be dealing with bed bug issues given the statewide increase in infestations.

The Bed Bug Situation in Arkansas

Increased travel: As people resume traveling post-pandemic, bed bugs have more opportunities to spread. Resistance to pesticides: Bed bugs have developed resistance to many common pesticides, making them harder to eliminate. Lack of awareness: Many people are unaware of how to prevent or identify bed bug infestations.

Prevention and Control

Inspect hotel rooms and accommodations thoroughly before settling in.

Avoid placing luggage on beds or upholstered furniture.

Wash and dry clothes on high heat after traveling.

Regularly inspect homes, especially after trips or hosting guests.

Sources

https://kkyr.com/arkansas-texas-cities-bed-bugs/ https://www.longdom.org/open-access/bed-bugs-epidemic-in-the-united-states-10877.html https://www.rumblepestsolutions.com/pest-control/bed-bug-control/ https://www.lajaunies.com/blog/americas-most-bed-bug-infested-cities/ https://www.brezdenpest.com/arkansas-leads-nation-highest-increase-bed-bug-cases/

Arkansas has seen a significant rise in bed bug cases, with Terminix reporting an almost 50 percent increase in calls about bed bug infestations within the past year. This surge has placed Arkansas at the forefront of states experiencing a growth in bed bug problems.The increase in bed bug cases can be attributed to several factors:To combat the bed bug problem, residents and travelers in Arkansas should:For those suspecting an infestation, it’s crucial to contact professional pest control services immediately. DIY treatments are often ineffective and can lead to the spread of these resilient pests.As Arkansas continues to grapple with this growing issue, public awareness and proactive measures will be key in controlling and preventing further bed bug infestations across the state.