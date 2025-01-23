Influencer Ricardo Godoi passes away after being given general anesthesia for a large back tattoo, leaving fans shocked

AN INFLUENCER died on the operating table after receiving a general anaesthetic for a large back tattoo.

Ricardo Godoi, 45, went into cardiac arrest at a private hospital during his tattoo session, and doctors were unable to revive him.

The Brazilian influencer hired a tattoo studio, which claimed to have hired a private hospital with all of the necessary equipment, staff, and drugs to help him with the massive tattoo.

Ricardo told his 218,000 Instagram followers shortly before the tragedy: “I’m about to undergo a surgical procedure and will only be back here after 4pm.”

A police investigation was underway today as officials looked into the tragedy.

He died on Monday in the coastal town of Itapema, in Brazil’s southern Santa Catarina state.

The owner of the tattoo shop that was going to ink Ricardo stated, “What happened was that, at the beginning of the sedation and intubation, he went into cardiac arrest.”

“That was before they even started tattooing him.

“He was quickly checked and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success.”

A message on Ricardo’s Instagram yesterday read: “It is with great regret that we inform you of Ricardo Godoi’s death yesterday at midday.”

“We stand in solidarity with his friends and family during this difficult time, wishing them strength and comfort as they cope with this unbearable loss.

“Let Ricardo’s memory be remembered with affection and respect by those who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Another heartfelt tribute read: “Today we say goodbye to Ricardo Godoi, an incredible person who left his mark on the hearts of everyone who had the honor of knowing him.

“His joy, generosity, and light will live on in our memories and in the stories he helped to create. “May he rest peacefully.”

The influencer had built a successful business selling luxury sports cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Ricardo’s tattoo studio said in a full statement that he was going to have a full back tattoo done with us under general anaesthesia, sedation, and intubation.

“We hired a private hospital with all of the necessary staff, equipment, and anaesthetic drugs to ensure the procedure’s safety.

“We also hired a doctor who specializes in anaesthesia and has intubation experience, and whose documentation was approved by the hospital.

“Blood tests were requested ahead of time, and they revealed no explicit risk in carrying out the procedure. Ricardo signed the consent form acknowledging the risks of the procedure.”

The hospital where he died is known locally as Dia Revitalite Hospital.

Eduardo Razuk, a friend, said ahead of his funeral: “I spoke with him in the morning.” Unbelievable; none of us expected that.

“He’s already in my prayers, Godoi was certainly an enlightened person.”

Another said, “Amazing person. He treated everyone so well and was always enthusiastic. Rest in peace. You helped many people realize their dreams.”

