Indiana guy arrested after fatally shooting father when he came up at the residence during a fight

North Vernon, Indiana – A southern Indiana man is in jail after police say he fatally shot his father when he arrived at his home during a fight.

The father was identified as 53-year-old Robert “Matthew” Montgomery by Indiana State Police. His son, Conner Montgomery, 30, is charged with murder in connection with the incident.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday. According to ISP, officers from multiple agencies were dispatched to a home on East Private Road in south Jennings County after receiving a report of gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, they discovered Robert Montgomery dead outside the house, with Conner Montgomery barricaded inside. After a while, the suspect exited the house and was arrested.

Later, investigators discovered that the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Conner Montgomery had been inside the house with a woman and two children when a fight broke out among them. During the altercation, Conner Montgomery drew and fired his gun inside the house.

The woman attempted to flee, but Conner Montgomery shot at her car and disabled it.

Before calling police, Robert Montgomery was notified and summoned to the scene. Investigators believe Conner Montgomery shot his father while he was standing outside the house.

Conner Montgomery was arrested and now faces several preliminary charges:

Murder. Criminal confinement involving a deadly weapon. Criminal recklessness with a lethal weapon. Domestic battery in front of minors. A dependent was neglected. Pointing a firearm.

