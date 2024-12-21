US local news

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

By Oliver

Published on:

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A jet made an emergency landing on the New York State Thruway in Upstate New York on Friday.

According to the Times Union, the small aircraft landed south of Exit 23, which connects the Thruway to the southern terminus of I-787 and provides access to Albany and Troy.

A pilot and two passengers were on board, flying from Winnsboro, South Carolina, to Bennington, Vermont.

First responders and New York State Police responded on the site, and officials confirmed that no one on board was hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot called the control tower to report a mechanical issue with the Beechcraft twin-engine plane before making the emergency landing.

As authorities work to determine the best route to remove the airplane, northbound traffic on the highway has been cut to one lane.

SOURCE

For You!

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment