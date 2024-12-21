In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A jet made an emergency landing on the New York State Thruway in Upstate New York on Friday.

According to the Times Union, the small aircraft landed south of Exit 23, which connects the Thruway to the southern terminus of I-787 and provides access to Albany and Troy.

A pilot and two passengers were on board, flying from Winnsboro, South Carolina, to Bennington, Vermont.

First responders and New York State Police responded on the site, and officials confirmed that no one on board was hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot called the control tower to report a mechanical issue with the Beechcraft twin-engine plane before making the emergency landing.

As authorities work to determine the best route to remove the airplane, northbound traffic on the highway has been cut to one lane.

