Legal records show that 61-year-old Chaudhry Shahza Yousaf is in the Ocean County Jail for vehicular homicide after his December 27, 2024, arrest.

Yousaf is accused of vehicular homicide under 2C:11-5. The charge is a second-degree criminal in New Jersey. Authorities have not released details about the suspected offense.

Jail records show Yousaf is on a $150,000 cash bond that has not been posted. No new charges or detainers have been filed against him.

Source