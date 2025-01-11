In hush-money case, Donald Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge, no penalty

January 10 (UPI) — President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to an unconditional discharge in New York on Friday following his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The sentencing hearing started at 9:30 a.m. EST. Trump will be the first president to be sentenced on criminal charges. Trump is participating virtually from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

CNN, CBS News, and NBC News reported that the verdict was based on the prosecution’s recommendations.

While Trump has been referred to as a convicted felon since the court’s unanimous verdict was issued last spring, the judiciary believes he must be sentenced to complete his conviction. A sentence of unconditional discharge accomplishes this.

“This has been a truly extraordinary case,” New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said during sentencing. “Once the courtroom doors were closed, the trial itself was no more special, unique, and extraordinary than the other 32 cases in this courthouse.”

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass recommended unconditional discharge, which means Trump would not be imprisoned or released on parole.

When Merchan ruled on Monday that he would not postpone the sentencing hearing any further, he also stated that Trump would not face any jail time. Trump faced the possibility of jail, house arrest, and probation.

Steinglass stated that Trump has made significant efforts to discredit the judicial system and undermine its credibility since his conviction, while also demonstrating no remorse for his crimes.

When it came time for the defense to speak, Trump repeated an accusation he’s made before about investigations into his actions and prosecutions against him, calling it a “political witch hunt.”

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for July 11, has been postponed indefinitely because Merchan and the Manhattan District Attorney have given Trump’s presidential campaign priority. Trump’s last-ditch efforts to postpone, if not cancel, the hearing were unsuccessful when the United States Supreme Court denied his request.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Trump, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the three liberal justices.

Trump announced on social media that he would appeal.

Trump’s conviction stems from an attempt to conceal hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his first presidential campaign.

