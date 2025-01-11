US local news

In hush-money case, Donald Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge, no penalty

By Oliver

Published on:

In hush-money case, Donald Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge, no penalty

January 10 (UPI) — President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to an unconditional discharge in New York on Friday following his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The sentencing hearing started at 9:30 a.m. EST. Trump will be the first president to be sentenced on criminal charges. Trump is participating virtually from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

CNN, CBS News, and NBC News reported that the verdict was based on the prosecution’s recommendations.

While Trump has been referred to as a convicted felon since the court’s unanimous verdict was issued last spring, the judiciary believes he must be sentenced to complete his conviction. A sentence of unconditional discharge accomplishes this.

“This has been a truly extraordinary case,” New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said during sentencing. “Once the courtroom doors were closed, the trial itself was no more special, unique, and extraordinary than the other 32 cases in this courthouse.”

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass recommended unconditional discharge, which means Trump would not be imprisoned or released on parole.

When Merchan ruled on Monday that he would not postpone the sentencing hearing any further, he also stated that Trump would not face any jail time. Trump faced the possibility of jail, house arrest, and probation.

Steinglass stated that Trump has made significant efforts to discredit the judicial system and undermine its credibility since his conviction, while also demonstrating no remorse for his crimes.

When it came time for the defense to speak, Trump repeated an accusation he’s made before about investigations into his actions and prosecutions against him, calling it a “political witch hunt.”

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for July 11, has been postponed indefinitely because Merchan and the Manhattan District Attorney have given Trump’s presidential campaign priority. Trump’s last-ditch efforts to postpone, if not cancel, the hearing were unsuccessful when the United States Supreme Court denied his request.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Trump, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the three liberal justices.

Trump announced on social media that he would appeal.

Trump’s conviction stems from an attempt to conceal hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his first presidential campaign.

SOURCE

For You!

Final Snowfall Forecast Map New Winter Storm Will Cause Slippery Travel In The Northeast

Final Snowfall Forecast Map: New Winter Storm Will Cause Slippery Travel In The Northeast

Whataburger officially breaks ground in North Carolina, with eight new locations announced for 2025

Whataburger officially breaks ground in North Carolina, with eight new locations announced for 2025

Kohl's is closing over 20 shops nationwide, including in North Texas

Kohl’s is closing over 20 shops nationwide, including in North Texas

Did Kamala Harris and Jill Biden engage in a violent confrontation at Jimmy Carter's funeral AI video becomes viral

Did Kamala Harris and Jill Biden engage in a violent confrontation at Jimmy Carter’s funeral? AI video becomes viral

The Terrifying Rape of ActressSinger Connie Francis ('Where The Boys Are') Five Decades Later

The Terrifying Rape of Actress/Singer Connie Francis (‘Where The Boys Are’): Five Decades Later

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in New York January Payments Wrap Up Soon

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in New York: January Payments Wrap Up Soon

New Child Tax Credit 1.6 Million of Families Could Claim a in This State

New Child Tax Credit: 1.6 Million of Families Could Claim a in This State

$1,600 Stimulus Check in 2025 Everything You Need to Know

$1,600 Stimulus Check in 2025: Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 Child Tax Credit How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

The 2025 Child Tax Credit: How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes?

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised: How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

Leave a Comment