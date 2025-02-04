In a Nationwide Show of Support for Immigrants, Utah Businesses Close for a Day

SALT LAKE CITY— Numerous Utah businesses halted operations Monday in solidarity with immigrants as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants continues.

“With everything going on, people are kind of scared,” said Jesus Ruiz, operator of Señor Pollo Mexican Grill, a chain of Mexican restaurants in Utah. “It’s just in solidarity with all the immigrants to feel the presence and help them out any way we can.”

Several Latino-owned and operated businesses, including six Señor Pollo locations in Utah and nine Rancho Markets, were closed on Monday as part of a nationwide protest.

National organizers and promoters of Day Without Immigrants, also known as Día Sin Inmigrantes in Spanish, encouraged participants to protest by refraining from shopping and keeping their children home from school on Monday.

“I want to support my community,” said Eli Madrigal, a Rancho Market operator who is an immigrant from Mexico. Speaking to the media alongside several other Latino business owners who also closed their doors on Monday, she stated that fear is gripping the entire immigrant community, not just her employees.

“Due to the current federal political treatment of hardworking and law-abiding immigrants, who are being unfairly treated, Rancho Market is supporting this day of protest and standing in solidarity with our fellow immigrants,” according to a posting to Rancho Market’s Facebook page. “They provide essential services that make our lives easier, and we believe it’s essential to show our support.”

Officials from the Salt Lake, Granite, and Ogden school districts reported higher-than-normal absenteeism at some schools on Monday. However, district officials are unsure whether this was due to event organizers’ social media calls for participants to keep their children at home as part of the protest.

“There have been more absences than usual across the city,” said Yándary Chatwin, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District. “No way to know for sure if it’s related (to Day Without Immigrants calls).”

The protest was announced on social media two weeks after Trump was inaugurated for his second term. The president prioritizes deporting illegal immigrants, accusing them of draining US resources and posing a public security threat.

As part of his crackdown, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal law enforcement officials have increased their efforts to locate, detain, and deport illegal immigrants in cities across the country.

Despite the fact that Utah and federal authorities have provided little solid information about the nature of the state’s apprehension efforts, many in the immigrant community remain alarmed and fearful.

Madrigal called for broader immigration reform by federal lawmakers to address the complex issue, which is also the focus of a number of measures proposed by Utah lawmakers that target immigrants here illegally with criminal records.

Others at Monday’s press conference pushed back against what they see as a false notion that immigrants are all criminals, defending them as hard workers and important contributors to the US economy.

“Every four years, it’s the same,” said Fernando Cano, owner of Loco Burger, which has locations in Salt Lake City and Kearns. Latinos face persecution “just for being Latinos.”

Indeed, a masked contingent of marchers wearing dark blue coats and khaki pants demonstrated near the Herriman municipal building on Saturday, with illegal immigration appearing to be the primary focus.

Participants carried a sign that read “Deport Invaders/Keep American American” and identified themselves as Patriot Front members, which the Anti-Defamation League considers a white supremacist organization.

“More than concern, it’s an embarrassment for our country,” Madrigal said when asked about the Herriman protest.

Herriman’s spokesman provided few details about Saturday’s event. “To our knowledge, it remained peaceful and no illegal activity occurred,” according to him.

Despite the hype, uncertainty, and questions, Madrigal advises the immigrant community to go about their business as usual. “Go about your normal daily life without fear.” Do not be afraid. Don’t let the people scare you. “We should continue to work as we have in recent years and do things the right way,” she said.

Meanwhile, social media posts from other business owners who closed on Monday explained why they participated.

A post on the Facebook page of unCafecito, a Salt Lake City cafe, mentioned the fear that appears to be gripping some. “As a first-generation American, it is heartbreaking to see the fear and uncertainty that our community is experiencing right now. “At unCafecito, we are firm in our belief that everyone deserves equality, dignity, and the opportunity to thrive,” it says.

Other Utah businesses that closed their doors on Monday included Victor’s Tires, Catrachos Restaurant, Sinaloa Town, and Don Daniels Mexican Grill and Cantina.

