In 2025, Mackinac Bridge Crossing will undergo changes

Expect to see new changes the next time you cross the Mighty Mac.

Michigan’s iconic Mackinac Bridge is currently the world’s seventh-longest suspension bridge, measuring 26,372 feet. Did you know that on a particularly windy day, the deck can shift 35 feet east or west due to high winds? By design, of course.

If the prospect of crossing the Mackinac Bridge intimidates you, the Mackinac Bridge Authority provides a service in which bridge staff will drive your car across the bridge for you–with you as the passenger!

Whether you have gephyrophobia or not, crossing the Mackinac Bridge is a rite of passage that every Michigander must experience at least once in their lives. We are so proud of our bridge that it is featured on sweatshirts, greeting cards, wine bottles, logos for locally owned businesses, and so on.

However, the next time you travel through the gateway to the Upper Peninsula, you should be aware of new changes that will take effect in the coming year. According to MightyMac.org

effective January 1, the Mackinac Bridge will no longer accept American Express cards and will add a 2.3% convenience fee for the use of other credit cards. This will add 9 cents to a $4 passenger vehicle crossing for those people paying by credit card.

Everything else is getting more expensive, so why should the Mackinac Bridge toll be any different?

Currently, passenger vehicles pay $2.00 per axle (or $4 per car) to cross, while all other vehicles, including buses, motorhomes, and tractor trailers, pay $5 per axle. Mac Passes are available for frequent bridge crossers. Cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are currently accepted forms of payment.

