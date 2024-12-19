Important change to December Social Security payment schedule – Christmas check will not be paid on expected date

Social Security benefits follow a strict timetable to ensure timely payments and avoid bill arrears. Research indicates that many Americans cannot afford a $400 unexpected bill, especially those on fixed incomes with limited savings, such as Social Security beneficiaries.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) administers five programs: retirement, family, survivor, disability, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). While each program has unique qualifications, the schedule for all of them is relatively consistent.

This is why months like December can be particularly difficult for retirees. The holidays cause some adjustments in the timetable, which, while expected, can confuse many beneficiaries who are unaware how the schedule works or relates to them.

Social Security Calendar

As previously indicated, the Social Security calendar appears set in stone. Benefits are paid in three categories, and the general norm is:

SSI payments: paid for all beneficiaries on the first of every month. This is the only payment that is compatible with other Social Security benefits which is why it is in a separate category.

paid for all beneficiaries on the first of every month. This is the only payment that is compatible with other Social Security benefits which is why it is in a separate category. Retirement, family, survivor or disability payments for beneficiaries that started receiving benefits before May 1997. These are distributed on the third of every month.

for beneficiaries that started receiving benefits before May 1997. These are distributed on the third of every month. Retirement, family, survivor or disability payments for beneficiaries that started receiving benefits before May 1997. Those are distributed on different dates through the month based on a birth date schedule. As a general rule, recipients whose birthdays fall on 1st-10th of the month will receive their benefits on the second Wednesday of any given month, those born on 11th-20th will receive payouts on the third Wednesday, and those with birthdays on 21st-31st will see their payments on the fourth Wednesday.

But, since the schedule seems to be so firm, what could derail benefits? Weekends and national holidays are the first things that disrupt any calendar. The SSA can only distribute benefits when banks and the US Postal Service are open. Therefore, if a payment date falls on a weekend or a holiday, it must be distributed ahead of time to avoid delays and economic impact on beneficiaries.

The December distribution schedule

Given the changes that a month as complicated as December can bring, it is important to know the entire distribution schedule:

November 29: Which this year was black Friday (not a National Holiday, contrary to popular belief, if it was shops would not be open to accommodate the shopping sprees) saw the SSI payment for the month of December. This is because the 1 st of the month fell on a Sunday.

of the month fell on a Sunday. December 3: This benefit payment for all who started receiving benefits before May 1997 went out without change.

December 11: This benefit payment for those born between the 1st and 10th of any month and started after May 1997 also went out as planned.

December 18: This benefit payment for those with a birthday between the 11th and 20th of any month and who became beneficiaries after May 1997 will go out later this week as scheduled.

December 24: This benefit payment for those born between the 21st and 31st of any month, beneficiaries after May 1997. The payment should be distributed on the 25th, but that is Christmas Day, and thus a National Holiday. This means that the payment is delivered in advance to ensure that beneficiaries are not negatively affected by any potential delays.

