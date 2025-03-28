Winter weather news

Illinois Weather Alert: DeKalb, Ogle, and Lee Counties Experience Hail Early Friday Morning Due to Strong Storms

DeKalb, IL – Strong thunderstorms rolled through northern Illinois early Friday, bringing nickel-sized hail to parts of DeKalb, Ogle, and Lee counties.

The National Weather Service in Chicago/Romeoville said radar detected a line of storms around 2:14 a.m. CDT. The storms moved east at 30 mph, affecting communities such as DeKalb, Rochelle, Oregon, and Cortland. The weather service issued a Special Weather Statement, warning of minor hail damage, especially to vegetation.

Residents in Byron, Malta, and Hinckley were also impacted as the storm tracked from Forreston to southeast of Rochelle before moving east. The maximum hail size reported was 0.88 inches, with wind gusts of less than 30 mph.

Authorities advised residents who were outside during the event to seek indoor shelter as a precaution. While no significant damage has been reported, emergency management is continuing to monitor the situation in case of further overnight developments.

This round of severe weather comes as part of a spring pattern shift, with increased thunderstorm activity expected in northern Illinois through the weekend. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and check local forecasts for updates.

