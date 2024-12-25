Illegal immigrant engaged in suspected DUI crash that killed Georgia realtor

A realtor in Georgia was killed in a suspected DUI crash involving an underage illegal immigrant from Honduras who allegedly ran a red light and collided with the driver at 100 mph.

According to WSB-TV, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, 20-year-old Christian Fernando Irias-Ruiz ran a red light at 100 mph and T-boned another car, killing the driver.

Jimmy Chang, 37, was identified as the crash victim by family and friends, according to his social media and a GoFundMe page.

According to a source at Fox News Digital, the suspect is an illegal Honduran immigrant. He was apprehended by the Border Patrol in South Texas around June 2021 and released.

According to the source, ICE has also placed a detainer with the DeKalb County jail.

Irias-Ruiz is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, and underage alcohol possession.

Police told WSB-TV that Irias-Ruiz was also driving without insurance, a license, or a suspended registration.

“It’s not going to bring my brother back, but hopefully justice will be served,” Jimmy Chang’s brother Jason Chang told WSB-TV. “We’re kind of at a loss of what to do now.”

Four people were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, including Irias-Ruiz, two passengers in his vehicle, and the driver of a third car.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our beloved Jimmy. “The unexpected death of Jimmy has left us heartbroken,” according to a GoFundMe page post.

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) also confirmed Chang’s death and paid tribute in his memory.

“With profound sadness and heavy hearts, the AREAA Atlanta chapter BOD would like to share the news of the sudden passing of our Chapter President and dear friend, Jimmy Chang,” according to the posting.

“Since joining the AREAA Atlanta Chapter in 2017, Jimmy has been an integral part of our community, demonstrating unwavering kindness, dedication, and leadership – all in a style that is uniquely Jimmy.”

Chang’s brother told WSB-TV that the family is devastated and still in shock that their beloved Jimmy has died.

“It’s devastating for the entire family right now; we still can’t believe he’s gone.” “He had a significant impact on many people’s lives,” Jason Chang said.

Fox News Digital contacted the Chamblee Police Department for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

