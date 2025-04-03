US local news

If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in West New Hampshire for Far Too Long

By Rachel Greco

If You've Experienced These 10 Things, You've Lived in West New Hampshire for Far Too Long

By Rachel Greco

If you’ve lived in West New Hampshire for an extended period, certain experiences and quirks of the region become a part of your life. Here are ten signs that you’ve been there for far too long:

1. “Live Free or Die” is Your Mantra

You’ve explained countless times that New Hampshire’s state motto isn’t just a slogan but a way of life, embodying independence and freedom in everything from politics to daily living.

2. Winter Fatigue Hits Early

The first snowfall of the season always feels premature, yet you’ve learned to embrace the long, harsh winters as an inevitable part of life.

3. White Mountains Adventures

You’ve hiked through the White Mountains so often that you feel like you’ve conquered the world with every summit. These rugged trails are your second home.

4. Coffee Devotion (Especially Dunkin’)

Whether it’s Dunkin’ or a local coffee shop, you passionately defend New Hampshire’s coffee culture as the best, even if it’s more about pride than taste.

5. Patience Behind Tractors

Getting stuck behind a tractor on rural roads is no longer frustrating—it’s just another charming part of life in New Hampshire.

6. Pride in No Sales Tax

You’ve bragged to everyone about New Hampshire’s lack of sales tax and used it as an excuse for shopping sprees.

7. Covered Bridge Enthusiasm

You have a favorite covered bridge and have likely convinced others to visit it, showcasing your appreciation for this iconic New England feature.

8. Town Meetings as Entertainment

You’ve attended local town meetings and found them surprisingly entertaining, full of passionate debates and colorful local personalities.

9. Fall Foliage Obsession (“Leaf Peeping”)

Every autumn, you make time to admire the vibrant fall foliage, snapping photos and marveling at the beauty that defines New Hampshire’s charm.

10. Friendly Rivalries with Neighboring States

You’ve had spirited debates about which New England state is the best, always defending New Hampshire with unwavering loyalty.

These experiences highlight not only the unique lifestyle of West New Hampshire but also how deeply ingrained its culture becomes for those who live there long enough. From its natural beauty to its quirks, it’s clear why some people never want to leave—despite the snow!

