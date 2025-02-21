If your birthday is not on one of these days, you will not get the SSA Payment on February 26th

The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States sends retirement payments to beneficiaries on various dates of the month.

The timing of the payment is determined by two factors. On the one hand, this is the year of retirement. On the other hand, the beneficiary’s date of birth.

This calendar allows us to have complete control over our finances because we will always know when our retirement payment will arrive in our checking account.

Knowing when the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends our payment will allow us to decide whether we can change our car or any other expense we have.

The best part about the Social Security Administration (SSA) benefit is that we will receive it every month without any issues. So, by knowing both the date of payment and the amount we will receive, we will be able to keep all of our finances under control.

Only in this way will we be able to determine how much money we can spend on what aspects of our lives.

Who gets Social Security (SSA) on February 26th?

The beneficiary’s birthday determines which group of retirees they belong to. The Social Security Administration (SSA) divides retirees into three major groups, the second of which is further divided into three distinct groups.

When we consider that these three subgroups are determined by the beneficiary’s birthday, we can gain a better understanding of the situation.

As a result, retirees prior to May 1997 comprise a sizable group. Except for a few exceptions, all of these beneficiaries receive payments on the third of each month. However, if we receive our cheque after this date, we may be assigned to groups 2, 3, or 4.

As a result, on February 26th, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will send the checks to Group 4. This group requires not only that the cheque be dated after May 1997, but also that the birthday be between the 21st and 31st of any month.

In order to better understand the situation, we are confronted with the following two mandatory requirements:

  • To have received a Social Security benefit since after May 1997.
  • To have a birthday between the 21st and 31st of any month.

It makes no difference what year or month you were born. Only the specific day of the birthday and the year of retirement will matter.

Leaving aside the other groups, these group 4 retirees can only receive their benefits on February 26th if they have Direct Deposit activated. Without this collection method, the payment will take a few days longer, but it will arrive eventually.

