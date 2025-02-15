If you live in these states, check your EBT card because SNAP Food Stamps will arrive before Valentine’s Day

In the United States, the timing of various benefits, such as SNAP Food Stamps and Social Security, is reset at the start of each month. This means that US citizens can know ahead of time when they will receive their money, allowing them to use it for whatever purpose they desire.

That is why it is critical to understand that many Americans will receive SNAP Food Stamps payments before Valentine’s Day arrives. Of course, many other Americans will have to wait until after this special day to use the money at participating businesses.

The important thing is that we will be able to rely on the money no matter what state we are in, even if we have to wait longer in some cases.

States that will soon send SNAP Food Stamps

True, many US citizens who have had their SNAP Food Stamps payments accepted already benefit directly from this benefit, but some have yet to receive the February funds on their EBT card.

The unique feature of this type of check is that depending on where we live, we may receive the money sooner or later.

So, to get a better idea, we can look at the entire payment schedule for SNAP Food Stamps:

Alabama: February 4 to 23

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: February 1 to 13

Arkansas: February 4 to 13

California: February 1 to 10

Colorado: February 1 to 10

Connecticut: February 1 to 3

Delaware: February 2 to 23

District of Columbia: February 1 to 10

Florida: February 1 to 28

Georgia: February 5 to 23

Guam: February 1 to 10

Hawaii: February 3 to 5

Idaho: February 1 to 10

Illinois: February 1 to 10

Indiana: February 5 to 23

Iowa: February 1 to 10

Kansas: February 1 to 10

Kentucky: February 1 to 19

Louisiana: February 1 to 23

Maine: February 10-14

Maryland: February 4 to 23

Massachusetts: February 1 to 14

Michigan: February 3 to 21

Minnesota: February 4 to 13

Mississippi: February 4 to 21

Missouri: February 1 to 22

Montana: February 2 to 6

Nebraska: February 1 to 5

Nevada: February 1 to 10

New Hampshire: February 5

New Jersey: February 1 to 5

New Mexico: February 1 to 20

New York: February 1 to 9

North Carolina: February 3 to 21

North Dakota: February 1

Ohio: February 2 to 20

Oklahoma: February 1 to 10

Oregon: February 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: February 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: February 4 to February 22

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: February 1 to 10

South Dakota: February 10

Tennessee: February 1 to 20

Texas: February 1 to 28

Utah: February 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: February 1

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: February 1 to 7

Washington: February 1 to 20

West Virginia: February 1 to 9

Wisconsin: February 1 to 15

Wyoming: February 1 to 4

If we carefully examine this payment schedule, we may discover that some states have already paid all SNAP Food Stamps checks for the month of February, while others will pay in the coming days. Familiarize yourself with this schedule so you can plan your shopping and take advantage of it prior to Valentine’s Day.

Also See:- Two Direct Deposit payments from Social Security are on the way: find out the eligibility criteria