US local news, US News

If you have been in the USA for more than 5 years you can apply for US citizenship (USCIS): these are the requirements

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

If you have been in the USA for more than 5 years you can apply for US citizenship (USCIS) these are the requirements

Obtaining US citizenship provides numerous benefits, including the right to vote, increased legal stability, and access to more job opportunities and government programs.

However, not all legal permanent residents can apply immediately because they must meet certain requirements set by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

As of 2025, the rules for naturalization are structured, with criteria for residence, good behavior, and knowledge of the country. This article describes the key requirements and steps for completing the citizenship application in the United States.

Who can apply for US citizenship?

To begin the naturalization process, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Minimum age: Be at least 18 years old at the time of application.
  • Continuous residence: Have lived in the United States for at least five years as a Green Card holder (permanent residence).
  • Physical presence: Have remained in the country for at least 30 months within that five-year period.
  • Residence in the state: Live in the state or USCIS district where the application is submitted for a minimum of three months.
  • Good moral character: Demonstrate ethical conduct and respect for US laws throughout the residency process.
  • Proficiency in English: Be able to read, write and speak basic English in order to complete the interview and the naturalization exam.
  • Civic knowledge: Have an understanding of the history and system of government of the United States, which will be assessed in the citizenship test.
  • Commitment to the Constitution: Show loyalty and commitment to the principles of the US Constitution.
  • Oath of Allegiance: Be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance, the final step in becoming a citizen.
If you have been in the USA for more than 5 years you can apply for US citizenship (USCIS): these are the requirements
Source (Google.com)

Step by step: How to apply for US citizenship

The naturalization process is divided into several stages that must be completed correctly in order to receive approval:

  1. Verify eligibility: Confirm that all requirements are met before starting the application.
  2. Submit Form N-400: Complete and submit the Application for Naturalization along with the required documentation and payment of fees.
  3. Biometric appointment: In some cases, USCIS requests fingerprints and a photograph to carry out background checks.
  4. Interview and exam: Attend an interview with a USCIS officer, who will evaluate the application and administer the English and civics tests.
  5. Decision by USCIS: Receive official notification of the approval or denial of the application. In some cases, USCIS may request additional information.
  6. Naturalization ceremony: If the application is approved, the applicant must attend the Oath Ceremony, where they officially become a citizen of the United States.

The importance of preparing for the process

Obtaining US citizenship is a significant undertaking that necessitates preparation. It is critical to stay current on changes in immigration laws, review documentation in advance, and prepare for the naturalization exam.

In addition, it is recommended that you consult with an immigration attorney or use USCIS resources to ensure an error-free application. With proper documentation and thorough preparation, the path to citizenship can be made easier and more successful.

SOURCE

For You!

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people affected by new Social Security Fairness Act change to retirement age

Thousands of people affected by new Social Security Fairness Act change to retirement age

New $1,650 Direct Deposit payments for Disability retirees

New $1,650 Direct Deposit payments for Disability retirees

VA Disability and SSDI payments in February find out all of sending dates

VA Disability and SSDI payments in February: find out all of sending dates

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS these are the requirements

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS: these are the requirements

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS these are the requirements

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS: these are the requirements

These 8 Mercury Dimes Are Worth a Fortune – See If You Have One!

Why the Rare Bicentennial Quarter Could Be Worth $201K – Plus 6 More Coins

Rare Bicentennial Quarter at $201K – See If You Have a Hidden Fortune

Top 6 Most Valuable U.S. Coins – Rare Bicentennial Quarter and Million-Dollar Finds

The $15 Million Coin You May Have Missed – Identifying Rare Dimes & Quarters

$1400 check could be about to hit your account Here’s how to track the status

$1400 check could be about to hit your account: Here’s how to track the status

$725 Stimulus Payment Eligibility Who Will Receive the February 2025 Deposit This Week

$725 Stimulus Payment Eligibility: Who Will Receive the February 2025 Deposit This Week?

Tax Season 2025 the IRS will not accept any more Tax Returns without penalties once it’s over

Tax Season 2025: the IRS will not accept any more Tax Returns without penalties once it’s over

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Payment Dates Refunds Have Already Started

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Payment Dates: Refunds Have Already Started

If you live in these states, check your EBT card because SNAP Food Stamps will arrive before Valentine’s Day

If you live in these states, check your EBT card because SNAP Food Stamps will arrive before Valentine’s Day

Leave a Comment