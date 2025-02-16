If you have been in the USA for more than 5 years you can apply for US citizenship (USCIS): these are the requirements

Obtaining US citizenship provides numerous benefits, including the right to vote, increased legal stability, and access to more job opportunities and government programs.

However, not all legal permanent residents can apply immediately because they must meet certain requirements set by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

As of 2025, the rules for naturalization are structured, with criteria for residence, good behavior, and knowledge of the country. This article describes the key requirements and steps for completing the citizenship application in the United States.

Who can apply for US citizenship?

To begin the naturalization process, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Minimum age: Be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

Have lived in the United States for at least five years as a Green Card holder (permanent residence).

Have remained in the country for at least 30 months within that five-year period.

Live in the state or USCIS district where the application is submitted for a minimum of three months.

Demonstrate ethical conduct and respect for US laws throughout the residency process.

Be able to read, write and speak basic English in order to complete the interview and the naturalization exam.

Have an understanding of the history and system of government of the United States, which will be assessed in the citizenship test.

Show loyalty and commitment to the principles of the US Constitution.

Be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance, the final step in becoming a citizen.

Step by step: How to apply for US citizenship

The naturalization process is divided into several stages that must be completed correctly in order to receive approval:

Verify eligibility: Confirm that all requirements are met before starting the application. Submit Form N-400: Complete and submit the Application for Naturalization along with the required documentation and payment of fees. Biometric appointment: In some cases, USCIS requests fingerprints and a photograph to carry out background checks. Interview and exam: Attend an interview with a USCIS officer, who will evaluate the application and administer the English and civics tests. Decision by USCIS: Receive official notification of the approval or denial of the application. In some cases, USCIS may request additional information. Naturalization ceremony: If the application is approved, the applicant must attend the Oath Ceremony, where they officially become a citizen of the United States.

The importance of preparing for the process

Obtaining US citizenship is a significant undertaking that necessitates preparation. It is critical to stay current on changes in immigration laws, review documentation in advance, and prepare for the naturalization exam.

In addition, it is recommended that you consult with an immigration attorney or use USCIS resources to ensure an error-free application. With proper documentation and thorough preparation, the path to citizenship can be made easier and more successful.

