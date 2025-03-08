If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

Citizens of the United States who receive a monthly payment from SNAP Food Stamps are aware that the money must be delivered at specific times of the month. This benefit is paid on different days depending on the beneficiary’s place of residence.

Thus, living in a specific state can mean receiving our SNAP Food Stamps payment in the first few days of the month. This system allows us to plan ahead of time when we will be able to take advantage of the benefit.

Even so, we are dealing with a payment schedule that many citizens may find difficult to understand. After all, in some states, you must consider not only the state’s schedule, but also other factors such as the internal organization of check distribution.

While some states pay SNAP Food Stamps to all beneficiaries on the first of the month, others prefer to pay citizens in alphabetical order by surname, for example. This means that citizens can use the payment without issue, but they must keep an eye on the balance of their EBT card.

Upcoming SNAP Food Stamps payments

If we consider everything mentioned above, we can determine whether our state has already sent the SNAP Food Stamps check by reviewing the full payment schedule for March 2025. This schedule directly helps us understand the situation.

In March 2025, states will send SNAP Food Stamps checks on the following days:

Alabama: March 4 to 23

Alaska: March 1

Arizona: March 1 to 13

Arkansas: March 4 to 13

California: March 1 to 10

Colorado: March 1 to 10

Connecticut: March 1 to 3

Delaware: March 2 to 23

District of Columbia: March 1 to 10

Florida: March 1 to 28

Georgia: March 5 to 23

Guam: March 1 to 10

Hawaii: March 3 to 5

Idaho: March 1 to 10

Illinois: March 1 to 10

Indiana: March 5 to 23

Iowa: March 1 to 10

Kansas: March 1 to 10

Kentucky: March 1 to 19

Louisiana: March 1 to 23

Maine: March 10-14

Maryland: March 4 to 23

Massachusetts: March 1 to 14

Michigan: March 3 to 21

Minnesota: March 4 to 13

Mississippi: March 4 to 21

Missouri: March 1 to 22

Montana: March 2 to 6

Nebraska: March 1 to 5

Nevada: March 1 to 10

New Hampshire: March 5

New Jersey: March 1 to 5

New Mexico: March 1 to 20

New York: March 1 to 9

North Carolina: March 3 to 21

North Dakota: March 1

Ohio: March 2 to 20

Oklahoma: March 1 to 10

Oregon: March 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: March 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: March 4 to March 22

Rhode Island: March 1

South Carolina: March 1 to 10

South Dakota: March 10

Tennessee: March 1 to 20

Texas: March 1 to 28

Utah: March 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: March 1

Vermont: March 1

Virginia: March 1 to 7

Washington: March 1 to 20

West Virginia: March 1 to 9

Wisconsin: March 1 to 15

Wyoming: March 1 to 4

Checking the balance on the EBT card is sufficient to determine whether we have already received the funds. Once we have it, we can go to any of the participating establishments and purchase the items we require.

