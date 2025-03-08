Finance

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

By Oliver

Published on:

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

Citizens of the United States who receive a monthly payment from SNAP Food Stamps are aware that the money must be delivered at specific times of the month. This benefit is paid on different days depending on the beneficiary’s place of residence.

Thus, living in a specific state can mean receiving our SNAP Food Stamps payment in the first few days of the month. This system allows us to plan ahead of time when we will be able to take advantage of the benefit.

Even so, we are dealing with a payment schedule that many citizens may find difficult to understand. After all, in some states, you must consider not only the state’s schedule, but also other factors such as the internal organization of check distribution.

While some states pay SNAP Food Stamps to all beneficiaries on the first of the month, others prefer to pay citizens in alphabetical order by surname, for example. This means that citizens can use the payment without issue, but they must keep an eye on the balance of their EBT card.

Upcoming SNAP Food Stamps payments

If we consider everything mentioned above, we can determine whether our state has already sent the SNAP Food Stamps check by reviewing the full payment schedule for March 2025. This schedule directly helps us understand the situation.

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days
Source (Google.com)

In March 2025, states will send SNAP Food Stamps checks on the following days:

  • Alabama: March 4 to 23
  • Alaska: March 1
  • Arizona: March 1 to 13
  • Arkansas: March 4 to 13
  • California: March 1 to 10
  • Colorado: March 1 to 10
  • Connecticut: March 1 to 3
  • Delaware: March 2 to 23
  • District of Columbia: March 1 to 10
  • Florida: March 1 to 28
  • Georgia: March 5 to 23
  • Guam: March 1 to 10
  • Hawaii: March 3 to 5
  • Idaho: March 1 to 10
  • Illinois: March 1 to 10
  • Indiana: March 5 to 23
  • Iowa: March 1 to 10
  • Kansas: March 1 to 10
  • Kentucky: March 1 to 19
  • Louisiana: March 1 to 23
  • Maine: March 10-14
  • Maryland: March 4 to 23
  • Massachusetts: March 1 to 14
  • Michigan: March 3 to 21
  • Minnesota: March 4 to 13
  • Mississippi: March 4 to 21
  • Missouri: March 1 to 22
  • Montana: March 2 to 6
  • Nebraska: March 1 to 5
  • Nevada: March 1 to 10
  • New Hampshire: March 5
  • New Jersey: March 1 to 5
  • New Mexico: March 1 to 20
  • New York: March 1 to 9
  • North Carolina: March 3 to 21
  • North Dakota: March 1
  • Ohio: March 2 to 20
  • Oklahoma: March 1 to 10
  • Oregon: March 1 to 9
  • Pennsylvania: March 3 to 14
  • Puerto Rico: March 4 to March 22
  • Rhode Island: March 1
  • South Carolina: March 1 to 10
  • South Dakota: March 10
  • Tennessee: March 1 to 20
  • Texas: March 1 to 28
  • Utah: March 5, 11 and 15
  • Virgin Islands: March 1
  • Vermont: March 1
  • Virginia: March 1 to 7
  • Washington: March 1 to 20
  • West Virginia: March 1 to 9
  • Wisconsin: March 1 to 15
  • Wyoming: March 1 to 4

Checking the balance on the EBT card is sufficient to determine whether we have already received the funds. Once we have it, we can go to any of the participating establishments and purchase the items we require.

Also See:- If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

For You!

This week, Shannon's Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

This week, Shannon’s Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

Earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition' Judge dismisses Trump administration's argument about president's ability to override Congress on foreign spending

Earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition’: Judge dismisses Trump administration’s argument about president’s ability to override Congress on foreign spending

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

A new Direct Deposit of $1,850 is on its way, are you eligible to get it

A new Direct Deposit of $1,850 is on its way, are you eligible to get it?

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

Oliver

Recommend For You

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Confirmed by the IRS – this is the last day to file for disaster assistance in the U.S. – how to apply

Confirmed by the IRS – this is the last day to file for disaster assistance in the U.S. – how to apply

Don’t miss out on your SNAP benefit in 2025 – you have until today to start the renewal process

Don’t miss out on your SNAP benefit in 2025 – you have until today to start the renewal process

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

Leave a Comment