If you are part of this group you can enjoy one more payment before the new year

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

If you are part of this group you can enjoy one more payment before the new year

Social Security beneficiaries around the US should be aware of the December payment schedule, which marks the end of 2024. Some will receive an additional check shortly before the year 2025 begins. This last check for the year 2024 will be mailed on Monday, December 24, helping millions of people, particularly those in Social Security Group 4.

Additionally, SSI members with Direct Deposit will receive a separate check in December 2024.

While this retirement payment coincides with the New Year’s celebrations, it excludes the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that will be applied in 2025. This increase will not be available until the following year. In this sense, the check dated December 24 will contain the same payout as the remainder of the checks for 2024.

Who will get this additional payment?

The December 24 check is targeted to beneficiaries in group 4, which includes people who started getting their benefit after May 1997 and were born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Social Security offices will be closed for 24 hours during this day in December – Here’s what to do if you need their attention
Source google.com

Because Christmas is soon coming, this payment date has been pushed forward to ensure that all beneficiaries receive their funds in time for the holidays. When there is a holiday on the day the checks are mailed, this is typical practice.

It’s vital to remember that the amount each beneficiary receives is determined by criteria including their earnings history and time employed.

Therefore, although it will not include the COLA 2025, this check will be of great help in covering additional expenses in the last week of the year. Any assistance in meeting monthly expenses is appreciated, but it is especially vital around holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s.

Also See:- Social Security offices will be closed for 24 hours during this day in December – Here’s what to do if you need their attention

For You!

Party City is no longer in business

Party City is no longer in business

Magdeburg Christmas market Everything we know about the automobile attack that killed two people and injured at least 68

Magdeburg Christmas market: Everything we know about the automobile attack that killed two people and injured at least 68

Elon Musk suddenly realizes he has no idea how to govern

Elon Musk suddenly realizes he has no idea how to govern

Elizabeth Warren admits that Donald Trump is 'exactly right' on the debt ceiling

Elizabeth Warren admits that Donald Trump is ‘exactly right’ on the debt ceiling

Trump transfers his whole $4 billion interest in Truth Social to his trust ahead of a White House move

Trump transfers his whole $4 billion interest in Truth Social to his trust ahead of a White House move

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment