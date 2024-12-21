If you are part of this group you can enjoy one more payment before the new year

Social Security beneficiaries around the US should be aware of the December payment schedule, which marks the end of 2024. Some will receive an additional check shortly before the year 2025 begins. This last check for the year 2024 will be mailed on Monday, December 24, helping millions of people, particularly those in Social Security Group 4.

Additionally, SSI members with Direct Deposit will receive a separate check in December 2024.

While this retirement payment coincides with the New Year’s celebrations, it excludes the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that will be applied in 2025. This increase will not be available until the following year. In this sense, the check dated December 24 will contain the same payout as the remainder of the checks for 2024.

Who will get this additional payment?

The December 24 check is targeted to beneficiaries in group 4, which includes people who started getting their benefit after May 1997 and were born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Because Christmas is soon coming, this payment date has been pushed forward to ensure that all beneficiaries receive their funds in time for the holidays. When there is a holiday on the day the checks are mailed, this is typical practice.

It’s vital to remember that the amount each beneficiary receives is determined by criteria including their earnings history and time employed.

Therefore, although it will not include the COLA 2025, this check will be of great help in covering additional expenses in the last week of the year. Any assistance in meeting monthly expenses is appreciated, but it is especially vital around holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s.

