If Tate Reeves proposes a tax-cut special session, the Senate has the option of doing nothing

A disease known as special session fever is spreading throughout the Mississippi Capitol.

There is widespread speculation that Gov. Tate Reeves will call a special session if the Senate does not agree to his and the House leadership’s proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax.

Reeves and House leaders frequently claim that the approximately 30% loss of general fund revenue caused by the elimination of the income tax can be offset by increases in other state tax revenues.

House leaders can create fancy charts demonstrating that the average annual 3% growth rate in state revenue collections can more than offset revenue losses from a phase-out of the income tax.

What the fancy charts fail to show is that the historical 3% growth rate in state revenue includes growth in the personal income tax, the state’s second largest revenue source.

Any growth rate will result in significantly less revenue if it excludes a 3% increase in the income tax, which would be eliminated if the governor and House leaders have their way.

This is significant because, historically, as state revenue increases, so does the cost of providing services, including salaries for state employees, health care costs, transportation costs, utility costs, and so on.

This does not even take into account the fact that the Legislature has historically underfunded many state entities that provide services, including education, health care, law enforcement, and transportation. Again, the list goes on.

Don’t forget about the state’s Public Employee Retirement System, which faces a $25 billion shortfall and could cause chaos at some point.

However, if the Senate does not agree to eliminate the income tax and Reeves calls a special session, the Senate leadership, particularly Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the chamber’s presiding officer, will face tremendous pressure.

In general, a special session will benefit those who want to eliminate the income tax.

First and foremost, it will be two against one. When the governor and one chamber of the Legislature agree, it is often more difficult for the opposing chamber to win.

The Mississippi Constitution grants the governor sole authority to call a special session and set an agenda. However, the Legislature has the ability to direct how that agenda is implemented.

Furthermore, the Legislature can always choose to do nothing during the special session. Simply adjourn and return home is an option.

However, the state constitution states that if one chamber is in session, the other cannot be out for more than three days.

In other words, the House and governor could work together to keep the Senate in session all year.

In theory, senators could refuse to comply with the governor’s request to adjourn the special session. However, if the House remained in session, the Senate would have to reconvene in three days. The Senate could then adjourn again, but would be forced to return if the House insisted on remaining in session.

The process could last all year.

However, in the real world, there does not appear to be a constitutional mechanism for compelling the Senate to reconvene. The Mississippi Constitution states that members can be “compelled” to attend a session in order to form a quorum, but many experts believe that language would be irrelevant if an entire chamber returned to session after members voted to adjourn.

In the past, one chamber failed to return to the Capitol and faced no consequences while the other remained in session for more than three days.

As a side note, the Mississippi Constitution grants the governor the authority to adjourn a special session if the two chambers cannot agree on an adjournment. In the early 2000s, then-Gov. Ronnie Musgrove called a special session because the House and Senate couldn’t agree on a plan to redraw the state’s US House districts to reflect population shifts discovered by the US Census.

But would Reeves want to end the special session without getting his much-anticipated income tax elimination plan approved?

Probably not.

In 2002, an 82-day special session was held to consider proposals to give businesses more protection from lawsuits. No attempt was made to adjourn the session. It simply dragged on until the House agreed to a significant portion of the Senate’s plan to increase lawsuit protection.

In 1969, a special session lasted most of the summer before the Legislature agreed to then-Gov. John Bell Williams’ proposal to join the federal Medicaid program.

In both cases, those who wanted something passed—Medicaid in the 1960s and lawsuit protections in the 2000s—were eventually successful.

