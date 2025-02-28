US News

Idaho Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

By Oliver

Published on:

Idaho’s rent increase laws in 2025 provide important protections for tenants while allowing landlords significant flexibility. Here’s what tenants should know:

Notice Requirements

Landlords must provide written notice before increasing rent:

  • 30 days’ notice for standard rental units
  • 90 days’ notice for mobile homes

The notice must clearly state the new rent amount and any lease modifications.

Frequency and Amount

There are no state-wide limits on how often or by how much landlords can raise rent, except for mobile homes:

  • Mobile home rent can only increase once every 6 months
  • For other rentals, increases can occur as often as the landlord chooses

Idaho does not have rent control laws, and local governments are prohibited from establishing them.

Timing Restrictions

Landlords cannot raise rent:

  • During a fixed-term lease, unless the lease allows it
  • In retaliation for a tenant exercising their legal rights
  • In a discriminatory manner based on protected classes

Tenant Rights

Tenants have the right to:

  • Receive proper written notice of increases
  • Challenge increases that violate lease terms
  • Dispute unreasonable fees in small claims court
  • Be protected from retaliatory or discriminatory increases

New Legislation

Senate Bill 1043, introduced in January 2025, aims to prohibit rent control measures statewide. If passed, this would further cement landlords’ ability to set rents based on market conditions.

While Idaho law provides few restrictions on rent increases, tenants should carefully review their lease agreements and be aware of their rights regarding proper notice and protection from retaliatory or discriminatory practices.

Oliver

