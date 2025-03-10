US local news

Ice Spice leaves fans drooling and praising her new body after Paris Fashion Week photo dump

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Ice Spice leaves fans drooling and praising her new body after Paris Fashion Week photo dump

Ice Spice recently ignored Sauce Gardner dating rumours during Milan Fashion Week because she has a lot more style to share. She recently attended Paris Fashion Week and decided to share a photo dump of her travels on Instagram, captioned “princess in Paris.”

The Bronx femcee is seen in a variety of stunning looks alongside PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan, whether she is wearing wavy hair in a sheer dress or straight hair in leather. Fans praised her in the comments section below the post, complimenting her appearance and wishing her the best.

Furthermore, some fans were pleased that Ice Spice appeared to have reversed her weight loss, which had become a popular social media topic a few months ago. Of course, she is the only one who should be concerned about her body and appearance.

Fans had expressed concerns about the transformation, and those critics are now celebrating the return to “Old Spice.” It is always critical to avoid having comments about physique and appearance fall into the category of beauty standards, which govern how women, in particular, should present themselves and describe their changes.

Ice Spice Performance Backlash

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is juggling her hectic career and all of its ups and downs, including a brief New Year’s Eve appearance in Australia. “I apologise, guys; surely you can forgive me. “It was my birthday, and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie,” she said at a Perth festival a few days after her controversial New Year’s performance.

This response seemed to irritate some fans more than the short set time, and even if it was a joke, fans expect better in the future.

We will see what Ice Spice’s next big career moves are. The release of the Y2K! deluxe album ended that era with a dull thud, but it is nothing a comeback super-hit can not fix. She is under a lot of pressure as one of the most promising female rappers of the 2020s, but photo dumps like these show that she is having a good time.

Source

For You!

Advance SSI Payment in March 2025: What You Need to Know Right Now

Advance SSI Payment in March 2025: What You Need to Know Right Now

Social Security Spousal Benefits: A Right for Spouses and Former Spouses in the USA

Social Security Spousal Benefits: A Right for Spouses and Former Spouses in the USA

Yolanda Saldívar, the killer of Selena Quintanilla, feels like she is a political prisoner. Ahead of parole eligibility, a relative says

Yolanda Saldívar, the killer of Selena Quintanilla, feels like she is a political prisoner. Ahead of parole eligibility, a relative says

Israel cuts off the energy supply to Gaza, disrupting a desalination plant that produces drinking water

Israel cuts off the energy supply to Gaza, disrupting a desalination plant that produces drinking water

Donald Trump makes an embarrassing error by pushing awkward trophy unveiling at summit

Donald Trump makes an embarrassing error by pushing awkward trophy unveiling at summit

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Leave a Comment