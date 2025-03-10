Ice Spice leaves fans drooling and praising her new body after Paris Fashion Week photo dump

Ice Spice recently ignored Sauce Gardner dating rumours during Milan Fashion Week because she has a lot more style to share. She recently attended Paris Fashion Week and decided to share a photo dump of her travels on Instagram, captioned “princess in Paris.”

The Bronx femcee is seen in a variety of stunning looks alongside PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan, whether she is wearing wavy hair in a sheer dress or straight hair in leather. Fans praised her in the comments section below the post, complimenting her appearance and wishing her the best.

Furthermore, some fans were pleased that Ice Spice appeared to have reversed her weight loss, which had become a popular social media topic a few months ago. Of course, she is the only one who should be concerned about her body and appearance.

Fans had expressed concerns about the transformation, and those critics are now celebrating the return to “Old Spice.” It is always critical to avoid having comments about physique and appearance fall into the category of beauty standards, which govern how women, in particular, should present themselves and describe their changes.

Ice Spice Performance Backlash

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is juggling her hectic career and all of its ups and downs, including a brief New Year’s Eve appearance in Australia. “I apologise, guys; surely you can forgive me. “It was my birthday, and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie,” she said at a Perth festival a few days after her controversial New Year’s performance.

This response seemed to irritate some fans more than the short set time, and even if it was a joke, fans expect better in the future.

We will see what Ice Spice’s next big career moves are. The release of the Y2K! deluxe album ended that era with a dull thud, but it is nothing a comeback super-hit can not fix. She is under a lot of pressure as one of the most promising female rappers of the 2020s, but photo dumps like these show that she is having a good time.

