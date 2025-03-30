Owosso

Ice-related power outage in the area

By Oliver

Published on:

Northeast Michigan – Northern Michigan is experiencing a major ice storm, causing hazardous conditions and power outages throughout the region.

The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for several counties, including Alpena, Montmorency, Otsego, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Presque Isle, which are in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. These areas are expected to receive additional ice accumulations ranging from 0.2 to 0.4 inches, with some regions receiving up to an inch of snow.

The storm has caused numerous power outages.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, Great Lakes Energy reported 203 active outages affecting 10,846 customers, primarily in Otsego, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties. Consumers Energy reported 131 outages, affecting 8,595 customers. There have been no reported power outages among Roscommon County’s 26,954 tracked customers.

Travel conditions are hazardous due to ice-covered roads and downed power lines. Local governments are advising residents to avoid traveling if possible. CCE Central Dispatch, which covers Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Emmet counties, has reported numerous downed trees and power lines blocking roads.

Looking ahead, the region can expect more rain and fluctuating temperatures. Rain is expected on Sunday, March 30, with highs around 44°F (7°C) and lows near 28°F (-2°C).

Monday, March 31, will be colder and breezy, with morning snow and flurries creating hazardous travel conditions before improving in the afternoon; highs will be around 36°F (2°C) and lows near 19°F (-7°C).

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on weather conditions and power restoration efforts by following local news outlets and official channels.

If you experience a power outage, notify your utility provider immediately for prompt assistance. For the most recent outage information, visit the respective utility companies’ outage maps.

Oliver

