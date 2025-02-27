ICE Gulfport worksite enforcement operation leads to many arrests

Pass Christian, Mississippi. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in collaboration with the US Border Patrol’s Gulfport Station and the Drug Enforcement Administration Gulfport, carried out a worksite enforcement operation at Gulf Coast Prestress Partners, Ltd. in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

ICE Gulfport issued a Notice of Inspection and an immigration subpoena to Gulf Coast Prestress. While serving paperwork and interviewing employees, agents noticed a large group of people running from the back of the business premises. Agents apprehended 18 total fleeing suspects.

An immigration inspection of the individuals revealed the identity of 18 Mexican, Guatemalan, and Honduran citizens. Two people with immigration court dates and work authorization were released.

A 16-year-old Mexican national was identified. ICE Gulfport monitored the juvenile overnight and transported him to the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s custody.

Under federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all individuals they hire, and to document that information using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9. ICE uses the I-9 inspection program to promote compliance with the law, as part of a comprehensive strategy to address and discourage illegal employment.

Inspections are one of the most powerful tools used by the federal government to ensure that businesses are in compliance with US employment laws.

ICE’s worksite enforcement strategy incorporates the agency’s other investigative disciplines, as worksite investigations frequently involve additional criminal activity, such as alien smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering, document fraud, worker exploitation, and/or substandard wage and working conditions.

