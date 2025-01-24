ICE apprehends irate Haitian gang member, murder and rape suspects in Boston: ‘F-k Trump and Biden forever!’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers hit the ground running this week, arresting a number of violent offenders in sanctuary cities, including a hostile Haitian gang member with a lengthy criminal record who said he “ain’t going back to Haiti” and raged “F-k Trump, Biden forever!”

ICE officers in Boston made eight notable arrests, including multiple MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, and a Haitian gang member, with 18 recent convictions, according to Fox News, which reported on the arrests.

There was also at least one “collateral” arrest, in which ICE detained an illegal immigrant who was not their primary target, with the arrest in Boston being of an MS-13 gang member who had been released by the sanctuary city on Tuesday.

As ICE Boston arrested one illegal immigrant, Fox News reported hearing a woman yell “thank you!” at the agents.

Some of the arrests were also made in response to Red Notices issued by other law enforcement agencies seeking to locate and apprehend a suspect.

Border Czar Tom Homan warned that collateral arrests would become commonplace, particularly in sanctuary cities.

“When we find the bad guy, there are likely others. Others are in the United States illegally. “They may not be a criminal priority, but we will not abandon them,” he said.

The arrests come as Trump’s administration moves quickly to launch the mass deportation operation he promised to carry out during his presidency — a stark contrast to former President Joe Biden’s border policies, which welcomed an estimated 8 million illegal immigrants.

On Trump’s first full day in office, federal agents apprehended over 300 illegal migrant criminals in Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Miami and detained them for deportation, according to administration officials.

This week’s deportations are just the beginning of what Homan has promised will be a renewed effort to remove 700,000 illegal migrants who have committed crimes from the United States, which means sanctuary cities will not be exempt.

Earlier this week, Homan stated that ICE officers have a “target sheet” of migrants with criminal records who they intend to arrest and deport.

The Trump administration is enforcing strict measures to prevent illegal immigration across the southern border.

Border Patrol officers are now prohibited from releasing illegal migrants into the country, Homeland Security sources told The Post.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to send 10,000 troops to the border as part of his directive to the US military to secure the country’s borders.

SOURCE