I-94 closed in Southwest Michigan following an incident involving a jackknifed semi-truck and other commercial vehicles

(WWJ) — A multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Michigan, involving a jackknifed semi-truck, closed I-94 westbound for several hours Tuesday.

The crash prompted Michigan State Police to close the freeway near M-311, mile marker #102 southeast of Kalamazoo.

Authorities have not revealed what caused the crash, but it occurred while snow was falling in the area.

Photos on the MSP Fifth District X page show a jackknifed semi-truck and other commercial vehicles backed up on the freeway. Officials have not specified how many vehicles were involved.

Officials said there were only minor injuries, but no additional information was provided.

The freeway was shut down around 11:30 a.m. and remained so until 1:30 p.m.

MSP officials reported several other crashes in the area due to “whiteout conditions all over SW Michigan” and drivers were advised to use extra caution on the roads.

