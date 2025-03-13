Hundreds protest a contentious Ohio measure that would eliminate DEI at public institutions

US local news

By Rachel Greco

Cincinnati – Hundreds of people have expressed their opposition to Senate Bill One, a contentious piece of legislation that has already passed the state Senate and is now being considered by the Ohio House Workforce and Higher Education Committee.

The bill proposes eliminating mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges and universities, prohibiting faculty strikes, and streamlining the process of firing underperforming tenured professors.

Erynn Beaton, an associate professor of public affairs at The Ohio State University, expressed concern about the bill’s potential impact.

“I’ve had several conversations with colleagues at OSU about what they plan to do if SB1 passes. “Some are already applying for jobs in other states,” Beaton stated. “Faculty turnover will hurt students, and it will hurt Ohio.”

During a committee hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers heard testimony from bill opponents, including written statements from more than 500 people, including several University of Cincinnati professors.

“The proposed bill sends a message around the world that a talented scholar need not bother with our state or any of its higher-education institutions since the state will do more to jeopardize their career than invest in it,” Dr. Evan Torner, a university professor, said.

During the in-person testimony, some lawmakers questioned the opposition.

“Do you personally believe it’s fair to the student who is having their career stopped at a halt because you decide to strike?” State Representative Josh Williams (R) of Sylvania Township said.

State Rep. Tom Young (R) of Dayton, who also chairs the committee, acknowledged the strong feelings on both sides of the debate.

He added that, while he supports the debate, the testimony did not alter his opinion.

“Not really, it’s the same testimony that we heard in the Senate,” Young replied.

The committee is scheduled to hold a proponent hearing before proceeding to a vote. You can watch more opponent testimony and the response from legislators online. If you would like to watch, click here.

