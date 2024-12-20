How would a U.S. government shutdown affect Social Security pensions?

By Rachel Greco

How would a U.S. government shutdown affect Social Security pensions

Pensions are a big concern for citizens around. Whether retired, permanently disabled, or receiving a widow’s pension due to a spouse’s death, benefits are available. As a result, these State-granted retributions are unquestionably one of the primary reasons for society to pay taxes and enjoy an income that balances its purchasing power with improvements in goods and services.

The federal government in the United States is on the verge of closing down due to opposition from President Donald Trump and other Republicans in Congress to a proposed budget arrangement. The American society believes that if the Executive Shutdown occurs, it will have major ramifications for working families, national security, and the US economy, which is a global engine.

If the government shuts down before the end of 2024, certain essential services may continue to function, while others may stagnate. According to government sources, the decision will be postponed until March 14, when the potential government shutdown will be debated.

Will I continue to receive my pension?

The Social Security Administration has plans in place to ensure pensioners receive their income and benefits, even during a government shutdown. This policy applies to Social Security benefits, including Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance, which are all legally protected.

Delays may occur in other Social Security services, including new card issuance, benefit application appointments, and customer service responses. Other services, like benefit verification and overpayment processing, will also be discontinued. Current beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and disability insurance will continue to get their benefits if the closure lasts less than three months, according to Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton’s office.

Military and federal employees

According to President-elect Donald Trump and Republican groups, all sectors of the society are anxious about a potential government shutdown in the United States. Military and federal employees are arguing whether their pensions will be affected during this period.

When the government shuts down, federal agencies must designate personnel with expired pay as ‘excepted’ or ‘non-excepted’. staff in the first category work without pay during the shutdown, while ‘non-excepted’ staff are on leave without pay. The Government Employees Fair Treatment Act assures back pay for furloughed government employees after the closure ends. However, affected federal contractors are not promised back pay. Finally, federal employees will continue to get retirement benefits. However, new applications and requests for revisions will be postponed.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

