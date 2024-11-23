How to Get $4,018 Monthly from Social Security in 2025

Social Security is a key source of income for millions of retirees in the United States.

In 2025, the maximum monthly payment at Full Retirement Age will increase to $4,018, up from $3,822 in 2024.

However, not everyone qualifies for this amount. Let’s explore what it takes to receive the highest possible benefit.

What Is the 2025 Social Security COLA Increase?

The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security in 2025 is 2.5%. This increase will take effect in January 2025, impacting more than 72.5 million Americans. Payments for October, November, and December 2024 will remain unchanged.

What Is Full Retirement Age?

Full Retirement Age (FRA) is the age when you can claim your full Social Security benefits without reductions. FRA depends on your birth year:

2024: FRA is 66 years and 8 months.

FRA is 66 years and 8 months. 2025: FRA increases to 66 years and 10 months.

FRA increases to 66 years and 10 months. For those born in 1960 or later, FRA is 67 years.

Requirements to Get $4,018 in 2025

To receive the maximum Social Security payment of $4,018 in 2025, you need to meet these conditions:

Claim at Full Retirement Age: You must wait until at least 66 years and 10 months (FRA for 2025) to file for benefits. Work for 35 Years: Your highest-earning 35 years determine your benefit amount. Fewer working years may reduce your average earnings. Earn the Taxable Maximum: You must have earned the taxable maximum income ($160,200 in 2024) for at least 35 years. Contribute Payroll Taxes: Only income from jobs covered by Social Security taxes counts toward your benefits.

How to Check Your Estimated Benefits

The Social Security Administration provides an online statement showing your estimated benefits. Use this tool to:

See your potential payments at different ages.

Determine the best time to retire for maximum benefits.

Why Does Full Retirement Age Keep Increasing?

In the past, 65 was the FRA, but it has gradually increased to ensure the program’s sustainability as people live longer. The FRA varies by birth year, so it’s important to know your specific timeline.

Reaching the maximum Social Security payment of $4,018 in 2025 requires careful planning and meeting specific requirements.

By working at least 35 years, earning the taxable maximum, and waiting until your FRA, you can maximize your benefits. Use the SSA tools to plan your retirement and make informed decisions.