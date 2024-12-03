Finance

How to Claim a New VA Disability in Addition to Your Existing Benefits

If you’ve already received a decision on your VA disability claim but need to claim a new condition or address a previously denied claim, filing a Supplemental Claim might be your best option. This process enables veterans to present new evidence or request a review based on changes in law, potentially resulting in a different outcome for their claim.

Supplemental Claim

A Supplemental Claim is a pathway for veterans to reopen their VA disability claims under specific conditions:

  • Eligibility:
    1. The claim must have been previously decided by the VA.
    2. The claim must not be a contested claim.
  • Additional Criteria: At least one of the following must apply:
    • You have new and relevant evidence to support your claim.
    • You are requesting a review based on a change in law, such as updates introduced by the PACT Act.

Relevant Evidence

  • New Evidence: Information not previously reviewed by the VA.
  • Relevant Evidence: Information that directly supports or challenges your claim.

Examples:

TypeDescription
Medical ReportsNew documentation linking your condition to a service-connected injury.
Buddy StatementsStatements from fellow service members describing the incident that caused your condition.
Evidence for PACT ActMedical documentation proving a presumptive condition under new laws, along with its severity.

Steps to File Supplemental Claim

  1. Gather Supporting Documents
    • Collect new medical reports, buddy statements, or any other evidence that supports your claim.
    • If private medical records are involved, complete VA Form 21-4142 to authorize their release.
  2. Complete VA Form 20-0995
    • Submit this form online, with assistance from a VA-accredited attorney or Veterans Service Organization (VSO), or in person at a VA regional office.
  3. Submit the Claim
    • File the claim online or at your nearest VA office.
  4. Respond to VA Requests
    • The VA may request additional information or schedule exams to evaluate your claim.
  5. Processing Time
    • The average time for the VA to process a Supplemental Claim is around 141 days.

Disagree with the Outcome

If your Supplemental Claim is denied or the decision doesn’t meet your expectations, you have additional options:

  1. Higher-Level Review: Request a senior reviewer to reexamine your claim without submitting new evidence.
  2. Board Appeal: Have a Veterans Law Judge review your case.
  3. File Another Supplemental Claim: Submit new evidence and reopen your claim.

Why File a Supplemental Claim?

A Supplemental Claim provides an opportunity to strengthen your case with new evidence or benefit from recent changes in law. By addressing the process and working with accredited professionals, you can maximize your chances of securing the benefits you deserve.

FAQs

What is a Supplemental Claim?

A way to reopen VA claims with new evidence or law changes.

What is considered new evidence?

Information not previously reviewed by the VA.

How do I file a Supplemental Claim?

Use VA Form 20-0995 online or at a VA office.

How long does processing take?

The average time is around 141 days.

What if my claim is denied?

You can request a Higher-Level Review, Board Appeal, or file again with new evidence.

