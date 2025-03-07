How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S.

As tax season progresses, millions of Americans await their state tax refunds. While the IRS maintains a centralized system for verifying federal tax refunds, each state has its own system for tracking state income tax refunds.
The processing time for a state refund varies greatly depending on the state and how you filed your return. Some states issue refunds within days, while others can take weeks or even months.
Furthermore, nine states do not have a state income tax, so their residents do not receive state refunds. The following is a detailed guide on how to check your refund status and what factors may affect processing times.
State-by-State Tax Refund Processing Times
Each state has an online tool for checking refund status. The required information differs by state and may include your Social Security number, ZIP code, refund amount, and other information.
For example, in California, you must provide your Social Security number, ZIP code, refund amount, and a portion of your mailing address. Meanwhile, in Missouri, all you need is your social security number, filing status, and expected refund amount.
Here is a breakdown of the estimated processing times for state tax refunds:
|State
|How to Check Refund Status
|Estimated Processing Time
|Alabama
|My Alabama Taxes
|8 to 10 weeks
|Arizona
|Where’s My Refund?
|Up to 10 days
|Arkansas
|ATAP
|Up to 21 business days
|California
|Where’s My Refund?
|Up to 3 weeks (e-file) or 3 months (paper)
|Colorado
|Revenue Online – State of Colorado
|Not specified
|Connecticut
|My ConneCT Revenue Services
|10 to 12 weeks (paper)
|Delaware
|Check Refund Status
|10 to 12 weeks
|Georgia
|Check my Refund Status
|Within 6 weeks
|Hawaii
|Hawaii Tax Online
|9 to 10 weeks (paper)
|Idaho
|Welcome to State Tax Commission
|7 to 8 weeks (e-file) or 10 to 11 weeks (paper)
|Illinois
|Illinois Department of Revenue
|Not specified
|Indiana
|DOR: Check the Status of Your Refund
|At least 3 weeks (e-file), 12 weeks (paper)
|Iowa
|Refund Status – Where’s My Refund?
|Not specified
|Kansas
|Kansas Department of Revenue
|Not specified
|Kentucky
|Where’s My Refund?
|4 to 6 weeks (e-file), 10 to 14 weeks (paper)
|Louisiana
|LaTAP
|4 to 8 weeks
|Maine
|MRS – Refund Status Look Up
|Within 8 weeks
|Maryland
|Maryland Taxes
|30 days
|Massachusetts
|MassTaxConnect
|Up to 11 weeks
|Michigan
|eServices Individual Income Tax
|3 to 4 weeks (e-file)
|Minnesota
|Where’s My Refund?
|Not specified
|Mississippi
|Individual Income Tax
|10 weeks
|Missouri
|Check Refund Status
|Not specified
|Montana
|Where’s My Refund?
|2 to 18 weeks
|Nebraska
|Income Tax Refund Status
|Minimum of 30 days
|New Jersey
|Check the Status of Your New Jersey Income Tax Refund
|Minimum 4 weeks (e-file)
|New Mexico
|Where Is My Refund?
|6 to 8 weeks
|New York
|Check your refund status online 24/7!
|Not specified
|North Carolina
|Refund Inquiry Selection
|3 to 6 weeks
|North Dakota
|North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point
|Not specified
|Ohio
|Check My Refund Status
|Not specified
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Tax Commission
|14 to 21 days
|Oregon
|Revenue Online
|Not specified
|Pennsylvania
|Where’s My Refund?
|8 to 10 weeks
|Rhode Island
|Taxation Refund Status
|10 to 15 business days
|South Carolina
|Refunds
|6 to 8 weeks
|Utah
|Where’s My Refund?
|120 days
|Vermont
|Check Your Return or Refund Status
|6 to 8 weeks
|Virginia
|Individual Online Account
|4 to 8 weeks
|Washington, D.C.
|MyTax DC
|Up to 8 weeks
|West Virginia
|MyTaxes
|Within 21 days
|Wisconsin
|DOR Where’s My Refund – It’s Refund 123
|Less than 12 weeks
Nine States Do Not Have Income Tax
If you live in one of the nine states listed below, you will not receive a state tax refund because they do not collect state income taxes:
- Alaska
- Florida
- Nevada
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Washington
- Wyoming
- New Hampshire (only taxes certain dividends and interest income)
How to Get Your Refund Faster
While processing times vary, there are a few ways to speed up the process:
- File electronically: E-filing is processed faster than paper returns.
- Choose direct deposit: Avoid delays caused by mailing a physical check.
- Ensure accuracy: Mistakes in your personal information can slow down processing.
When Will I Receive My Federal Tax Refund?
Most federal refunds are processed within 21 days for taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit. If you filed a paper return, your refund may take six to eight weeks.
According to a Credit Karma survey from 2025, 37% of U.S. taxpayers rely on tax refunds to cover essential expenses, with millennials using them even more frequently.
To maximize your refund, experts advise:
- Choosing the correct filing status
- Taking advantage of tax deductions
- Claiming available tax credits
- Contributing to an IRA
With April 15 as the filing deadline, it is crucial to ensure your return is accurate and submitted on time to avoid delays