How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S.

As tax season progresses, millions of Americans await their state tax refunds. While the IRS maintains a centralized system for verifying federal tax refunds, each state has its own system for tracking state income tax refunds.

The processing time for a state refund varies greatly depending on the state and how you filed your return. Some states issue refunds within days, while others can take weeks or even months.

Furthermore, nine states do not have a state income tax, so their residents do not receive state refunds. The following is a detailed guide on how to check your refund status and what factors may affect processing times.

State-by-State Tax Refund Processing Times

Each state has an online tool for checking refund status. The required information differs by state and may include your Social Security number, ZIP code, refund amount, and other information.

For example, in California, you must provide your Social Security number, ZIP code, refund amount, and a portion of your mailing address. Meanwhile, in Missouri, all you need is your social security number, filing status, and expected refund amount.

Here is a breakdown of the estimated processing times for state tax refunds:

StateHow to Check Refund StatusEstimated Processing Time
AlabamaMy Alabama Taxes8 to 10 weeks
ArizonaWhere’s My Refund?Up to 10 days
ArkansasATAPUp to 21 business days
CaliforniaWhere’s My Refund?Up to 3 weeks (e-file) or 3 months (paper)
ColoradoRevenue Online – State of ColoradoNot specified
ConnecticutMy ConneCT Revenue Services10 to 12 weeks (paper)
DelawareCheck Refund Status10 to 12 weeks
GeorgiaCheck my Refund StatusWithin 6 weeks
HawaiiHawaii Tax Online9 to 10 weeks (paper)
IdahoWelcome to State Tax Commission7 to 8 weeks (e-file) or 10 to 11 weeks (paper)
IllinoisIllinois Department of RevenueNot specified
IndianaDOR: Check the Status of Your RefundAt least 3 weeks (e-file), 12 weeks (paper)
IowaRefund Status – Where’s My Refund?Not specified
KansasKansas Department of RevenueNot specified
KentuckyWhere’s My Refund?4 to 6 weeks (e-file), 10 to 14 weeks (paper)
LouisianaLaTAP4 to 8 weeks
MaineMRS – Refund Status Look UpWithin 8 weeks
MarylandMaryland Taxes30 days
MassachusettsMassTaxConnectUp to 11 weeks
MichiganeServices Individual Income Tax3 to 4 weeks (e-file)
MinnesotaWhere’s My Refund?Not specified
MississippiIndividual Income Tax10 weeks
MissouriCheck Refund StatusNot specified
MontanaWhere’s My Refund?2 to 18 weeks
NebraskaIncome Tax Refund StatusMinimum of 30 days
New JerseyCheck the Status of Your New Jersey Income Tax RefundMinimum 4 weeks (e-file)
New MexicoWhere Is My Refund?6 to 8 weeks
New YorkCheck your refund status online 24/7!Not specified
North CarolinaRefund Inquiry Selection3 to 6 weeks
North DakotaNorth Dakota Taxpayer Access PointNot specified
OhioCheck My Refund StatusNot specified
OklahomaOklahoma Tax Commission14 to 21 days
OregonRevenue OnlineNot specified
PennsylvaniaWhere’s My Refund?8 to 10 weeks
Rhode IslandTaxation Refund Status10 to 15 business days
South CarolinaRefunds6 to 8 weeks
UtahWhere’s My Refund?120 days
VermontCheck Your Return or Refund Status6 to 8 weeks
VirginiaIndividual Online Account4 to 8 weeks
Washington, D.C.MyTax DCUp to 8 weeks
West VirginiaMyTaxesWithin 21 days
WisconsinDOR Where’s My Refund – It’s Refund 123Less than 12 weeks
Nine States Do Not Have Income Tax

If you live in one of the nine states listed below, you will not receive a state tax refund because they do not collect state income taxes:

  • Alaska
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Wyoming
  • New Hampshire (only taxes certain dividends and interest income)

How to Get Your Refund Faster

While processing times vary, there are a few ways to speed up the process:

  • File electronically: E-filing is processed faster than paper returns.
  • Choose direct deposit: Avoid delays caused by mailing a physical check.
  • Ensure accuracy: Mistakes in your personal information can slow down processing.

When Will I Receive My Federal Tax Refund?

Most federal refunds are processed within 21 days for taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit. If you filed a paper return, your refund may take six to eight weeks.

According to a Credit Karma survey from 2025, 37% of U.S. taxpayers rely on tax refunds to cover essential expenses, with millennials using them even more frequently.

To maximize your refund, experts advise:

  • Choosing the correct filing status
  • Taking advantage of tax deductions
  • Claiming available tax credits
  • Contributing to an IRA

With April 15 as the filing deadline, it is crucial to ensure your return is accurate and submitted on time to avoid delays

