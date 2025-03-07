How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S.

As tax season progresses, millions of Americans await their state tax refunds. While the IRS maintains a centralized system for verifying federal tax refunds, each state has its own system for tracking state income tax refunds.

The processing time for a state refund varies greatly depending on the state and how you filed your return. Some states issue refunds within days, while others can take weeks or even months.

Furthermore, nine states do not have a state income tax, so their residents do not receive state refunds. The following is a detailed guide on how to check your refund status and what factors may affect processing times.

State-by-State Tax Refund Processing Times

Each state has an online tool for checking refund status. The required information differs by state and may include your Social Security number, ZIP code, refund amount, and other information.

For example, in California, you must provide your Social Security number, ZIP code, refund amount, and a portion of your mailing address. Meanwhile, in Missouri, all you need is your social security number, filing status, and expected refund amount.

Here is a breakdown of the estimated processing times for state tax refunds:

State How to Check Refund Status Estimated Processing Time Alabama My Alabama Taxes 8 to 10 weeks Arizona Where’s My Refund? Up to 10 days Arkansas ATAP Up to 21 business days California Where’s My Refund? Up to 3 weeks (e-file) or 3 months (paper) Colorado Revenue Online – State of Colorado Not specified Connecticut My ConneCT Revenue Services 10 to 12 weeks (paper) Delaware Check Refund Status 10 to 12 weeks Georgia Check my Refund Status Within 6 weeks Hawaii Hawaii Tax Online 9 to 10 weeks (paper) Idaho Welcome to State Tax Commission 7 to 8 weeks (e-file) or 10 to 11 weeks (paper) Illinois Illinois Department of Revenue Not specified Indiana DOR: Check the Status of Your Refund At least 3 weeks (e-file), 12 weeks (paper) Iowa Refund Status – Where’s My Refund? Not specified Kansas Kansas Department of Revenue Not specified Kentucky Where’s My Refund? 4 to 6 weeks (e-file), 10 to 14 weeks (paper) Louisiana LaTAP 4 to 8 weeks Maine MRS – Refund Status Look Up Within 8 weeks Maryland Maryland Taxes 30 days Massachusetts MassTaxConnect Up to 11 weeks Michigan eServices Individual Income Tax 3 to 4 weeks (e-file) Minnesota Where’s My Refund? Not specified Mississippi Individual Income Tax 10 weeks Missouri Check Refund Status Not specified Montana Where’s My Refund? 2 to 18 weeks Nebraska Income Tax Refund Status Minimum of 30 days New Jersey Check the Status of Your New Jersey Income Tax Refund Minimum 4 weeks (e-file) New Mexico Where Is My Refund? 6 to 8 weeks New York Check your refund status online 24/7! Not specified North Carolina Refund Inquiry Selection 3 to 6 weeks North Dakota North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point Not specified Ohio Check My Refund Status Not specified Oklahoma Oklahoma Tax Commission 14 to 21 days Oregon Revenue Online Not specified Pennsylvania Where’s My Refund? 8 to 10 weeks Rhode Island Taxation Refund Status 10 to 15 business days South Carolina Refunds 6 to 8 weeks Utah Where’s My Refund? 120 days Vermont Check Your Return or Refund Status 6 to 8 weeks Virginia Individual Online Account 4 to 8 weeks Washington, D.C. MyTax DC Up to 8 weeks West Virginia MyTaxes Within 21 days Wisconsin DOR Where’s My Refund – It’s Refund 123 Less than 12 weeks

Nine States Do Not Have Income Tax

If you live in one of the nine states listed below, you will not receive a state tax refund because they do not collect state income taxes:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

New Hampshire (only taxes certain dividends and interest income)

How to Get Your Refund Faster

While processing times vary, there are a few ways to speed up the process:

File electronically: E-filing is processed faster than paper returns.

E-filing is processed faster than paper returns. Choose direct deposit: Avoid delays caused by mailing a physical check.

Avoid delays caused by mailing a physical check. Ensure accuracy: Mistakes in your personal information can slow down processing.

When Will I Receive My Federal Tax Refund?

Most federal refunds are processed within 21 days for taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit. If you filed a paper return, your refund may take six to eight weeks.

According to a Credit Karma survey from 2025, 37% of U.S. taxpayers rely on tax refunds to cover essential expenses, with millennials using them even more frequently.

To maximize your refund, experts advise: