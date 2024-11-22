How November 2024 SSDI and SSI Payments Will Work for You

In November 2024, people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will get their regular monthly payments.

These payments help cover living expenses for people with disabilities. To qualify for these payments, you must have applied and been approved by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Who Gets Social Security Payments in November?

On November 1, everyone who qualifies for SSI will get their payment. However, people who get SSDI may receive more than one payment in November. This could be either a federal check or a direct deposit.

If your SSDI payment is due on November 3, you will get it early because November 3 is not a workday. The SSA will move this payment to November 1, which is a workday. So, if you are eligible, your SSDI payment will arrive on November 1 instead of November 3.

Two Payments on November 1

If you qualify for both SSI and SSDI benefits, you could receive two payments on November 1. To be eligible for both, you must meet the requirements for SSI and also qualify for SSDI. You should also follow all Social Security rules to remain eligible.

Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Update

A 2.5% COLA increase was announced for Social Security recipients, but it won’t appear in the November payments. SSI recipients will see the COLA increase in December, and SSDI recipients will see it in January 2025. This means the payments in November will not include the new COLA amount.

For SSI recipients, the maximum payment is up to $943 a month, or about $698 for most people. Married couples can get up to $1,415 a month. After the COLA increase, SSI recipients will receive up to $967 a month, and couples will get up to $1,450.

Payment Amounts for SSDI and SSI

SSI Payments : Maximum $943/month (individuals), $1,415/month (couples)

: Maximum $943/month (individuals), $1,415/month (couples) SSDI Payments: Maximum $3,822/month (individuals), but most people receive about $1,539/month.