How Much Money Will You Get from Social Security in 2024?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends payments to millions of people every month.

These payments come from different programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The SSA follows a schedule based on people’s birth dates to send out payments in an organized way.

Payment Schedule for Social Security

Social Security payments are made according to a schedule based on your birth date. If you’re born between January 1st and October 10th, you’ll receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the next month.

People born between January 11th and 20th get their payment on the third Wednesday, and those born between January 21st and 31st get theirs on the last Wednesday of the month.

However, if you retired before May 1997 or receive SSI, you get paid on the 1st of every month, no matter when your birthday is. These payments are separate from the regular Social Security schedule.

How Much Will You Receive from Social Security?

The amount of money you get from Social Security depends on a few things, like how long you’ve been working and how much money you paid into the system. While the exact amount varies, the SSA offers some average figures to help guide you.

In 2024, the average monthly payment for someone who is retired is $1,907. Couples filing together can receive $3,303. People receiving SSI can get up to $943 a month, and couples can receive $1,415. However, the average SSI payment is about $200 less in August, at $698.51.

October 23 Social Security Payment

If you’re a retiree born between the 21st and 31st of the month, you’ll get a payment of $1,900 on October 23. This will be the last payment for the month of October.

Social Security Payments Will Increase in 2025

Each year, Social Security payments are adjusted to keep up with inflation. This is called the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). In 2025, more than 72.5 million people will see a 2.5% increase in their payments. This is down from the 3.2% increase in 2024, but it still helps protect people from inflation.