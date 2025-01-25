Owosso

How Much Do You Need to Earn Per Hour to Afford Rent in Michigan?

We are all aware that everything nowadays is prohibitively expensive. Groceries, medical expenses, gas… And trying to buy a home is extremely difficult.

The cost of living is skyrocketing, and keep in mind that the national minimum wage has not increased since July 2009; it is currently $7.25 per hour.

Michiganders are slightly better off in terms of minimum wage, with two increases scheduled for 2025; the first took effect on January 1st, raising the minimum wage to $10.56 per hour, and the second on February 21st, raising the minimum wage to $12.48.

With this in mind, could you afford to rent at Michigan’s minimum wage?

How Much Do You Need to Make Per Hour to Afford Rent in Michigan?

The cost of living varies by state, so each state would require a different minimum wage.

It is recommended that your housing (rent or mortgage) costs no more than one-third of your gross monthly income.

And, to determine how much you would need to earn in each state, the National Low Income Housing Coalition conducts an annual Out of Reach report. This report delves deeply into the relationship between rent prices and wages.

According to the report, the national minimum wage cannot cover your rent anywhere in America. You’d have to work one and a half jobs to cover rent.

If you want to know the minimum wage required to afford a two-bedroom housing situation at fair market rent in Michigan, see the list below. Keep in mind that this is data from 2024; there is a chance it will increase this year.

