How long will it take for the recent snowfall to melt in the Kansas City area?

By Oliver

Published on:

How long will it take for the recent snowfall to melt in the Kansas City area?

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow fell in the Kansas City area early Wednesday, February 12.

While it is a small amount in comparison to January’s record-breaking totals, which lasted more than a week, Missouri and Kansas residents are still dealing with snow.

For those wondering when the soggy wet stuff will be gone or how much time they have to go sledding, this is when the snow will melt.

According to Brent Pesel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City, snow melts faster when the air temperature rises above freezing. However, temperatures are not expected to rise above 32 degrees until midday on Friday and Saturday morning.

Pesel stated that by the time temperatures drop again on Saturday, “I imagine some of the areas that got on the lower end of the snow totals probably could see everything melt off.”

The preliminary NWS snowfall totals include Platte County, Weston, and Independence.

However, additional snow on Saturday could halt the melting process, though the NWS does not expect it to accumulate.

Fortunately for drivers, plowing and road treatments can help clear the streets before the temperature rises.

Do you have any more questions about the weather in Kansas City? Contact the Service Journalism team at [email protected].

