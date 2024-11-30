How Foreigners Can Qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits in the U.S.

Noncitizens in the United States may wonder whether they are eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security benefits. While both programs are administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA), they have different eligibility requirements, especially for noncitizens. Here’s what you need to know if you’re a noncitizen seeking benefits.

SSI Eligibility

The SSA allows certain noncitizens to qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. However, meeting the requirements involves specific immigration classifications granted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and additional conditions.

DHS-Approved Classifications

Noncitizens in the following categories may be eligible for SSI:

Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolee. Afghan Non-Special Immigrant Parolee. Afghan Humanitarian Parolee. Iraqi or Afghan Special Immigrant. Amerasian Immigrant. Haitian or Cuban Entrant. Noncitizen Granted Asylum. Refugee. Alien Whose Removal is Being Withheld. Paroled into the United States. Granted Conditional Entry. Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LPR).

Additional Requirements

Simply being in one of the above classifications is not enough. Applicants must also meet specific income, resource, and residency requirements. Details on these conditions are available in the SSA’s official guide: SSI Eligibility for Noncitizens.

Social Security Benefits

Eligibility for Social Security benefits differs from the rules for SSI. Noncitizens must meet the following requirements:

Lawful Presence: Noncitizens must be lawfully present in the U.S. and authorized to work. Social Security Number: A Social Security Number (SSN) obtained after December 2003 is necessary for work-authorized noncitizens.

Social Security benefits are available to noncitizens who meet all the program’s eligibility requirements, including sufficient work credits through payroll tax contributions.

Receiving Benefits

Noncitizens planning to leave the United States and continue receiving benefits must meet specific conditions set by the SSA. These conditions vary based on individual immigration status and the agreements between the U.S. and the destination country. It’s important to consult SSA rules before traveling or relocating abroad.

Key Considerations

SSI Payments Abroad: Generally, SSI payments stop if the recipient is outside the U.S. for more than 30 days. Social Security Payments Abroad: Social Security benefits may continue in some cases, but eligibility depends on your country of residence and visa status.

While some noncitizens can qualify for SSI and Social Security benefits, meeting the requirements involves understanding your immigration classification, residency status, and compliance with SSA rules. Noncitizens should carefully review the conditions and consult the SSA website or a legal advisor to ensure eligibility.

