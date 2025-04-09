US local news

How can a space be furnished without being cluttered?

How can a space be furnished without being cluttered?

Nearly all of the flats I’ve seen recently are unfurnished. The problem is that I’ve changed jobs frequently and my current position isn’t very steady. It would be extremely stressful and labor-intensive for me to constantly move a bed and sofa.

But after work, I still want to return home to a warm and inviting environment rather than a chilly, deserted chamber. I’m torn between wanting to feel at home and not wanting to commit to large furniture.

Has anyone been able to find a suitable compromise? Do you rent out furniture? Make use of inflatable mattresses? Purchase used and resell? I’d like to know how other people manage without committing to major projects.

