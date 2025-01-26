US local news

Hours after confirmation, Pete Hegseth issues new marching orders to US troops

By Oliver

Published on:

Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary.

In a press release issued by the Pentagon on Saturday following his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth stated, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve peace through strength.” “We will accomplish this in three ways: by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.”

“We are American warriors,” he added. “We will defend our country.” Our standards will be high, uncompromising, and unambiguous. Our military’s strength comes from its unity and shared purpose.”

“All of this will be done with a focus on lethality, meritocracy, accountability, standards, and readiness,” the former Fox News host and veteran explained.

Hegseth, 44, one of President Donald Trump’s most contentious Cabinet picks, was confirmed by the Senate on Friday after a single tie-breaking vote by Vice President JD Vance.

In addition to questions about whether he had the necessary experience for the position, Hegseth faced criticism for his history of infidelity, an allegation of sexual assault (which he has denied), multiple allegations of past alcoholism (which he has also denied), and his previous opposition to women in combat roles.

Throughout the confirmation process, Hegseth repeatedly dismissed a slew of news stories that raised questions about his character, including an email reported by The New York Times in which Hegseth’s own mother accused him of abusing “many” women, as a media “smear campaign.”

He also retracted his previous criticism of women in the military, stating that “every service member, regardless of gender, who can meet objective occupational and readiness standards for a career field should have the opportunity to compete for jobs in that field.”

As Secretary of Defense, Hegseth will oversee the world’s third-largest and best-funded military.

