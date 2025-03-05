Horror as family dad battling stage 4 cancer is senselessly slain in a random attack

A father of two was battling stage four colon cancer when he was killed in what appears to be a random attack.

Larry Evans, 48, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive outside a McDonald’s on Benning Road shortly after midnight on February 24.

First responders attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DC News Now.

After further investigation, police discovered surveillance footage showing a light-colored sedan approaching the McDonald’s.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the footage last week, which shows a man walking near the fast food restaurant wearing a black hoodie, pants, black-and-white sneakers, shoes, and a mask.

The man, whom authorities are now treating as a person of interest, was also captured on surveillance footage walking past the restaurant.

Following the shooting, the suspect is seen running to the light-colored sedan and entering it from the passenger side before speeding away.

Family members told Fox 5 that Evans was a ‘funny guy’ with two daughters.

One family member also told the network that she has no idea why Evans was on Benning Road that night, leaving them to wonder who killed the family man and why.

As part of the investigation, police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest or conviction.

Source