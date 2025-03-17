Home Alone child star Macaulay Culkin, 44, discloses to his fiancée that he does not know how to drive and has never done laundry

US local news

HOME Macaulay Culkin, the star of Alone as a Child, has never driven a car or done laundry.

Brenda Song, 36, his future wife, has revealed that her 44-year-old husband is a “very unique human being” who “still doesn’t know how to drive”.

Despite having an estimated fortune of $15 million at the age of 12, Kevin McCallister did not want to learn to drive.

Macaulay did not want to learn basic skills like washing clothes.

Brenda appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, where she spoke candidly about her partner.

“I always say Mac is a very unique human being, the most famous child actor in the world,” Brenda, Macaulay’s fiancée, stated.

She then admitted, “He still doesn’t know how to drive!

“I took him out for a drive in our neighborhood.

“I was terrified, I’ll tell you.

“This 44-year-old man is driving for the first time. “I have to hire someone to do that.”

BRENDA WAS ‘SHOOKETH’

Brenda, who stars in the new Netflix series Running Point, added: “He grew up in hotels and had never done laundry, and I was shocked…”

“I’ve been helping my mother with laundry since I was ten years old.

“It’s funny, teaching him how to do laundry.”

Brenda and Macaulay met through a mutual friend over a decade ago in 2014, but reconnected on the set of Changeland in Thailand in 2017.

The couple was then spotted in July 2017 having dinner in Los Angeles, sparking romance rumors.

The Hollywood couple has kept much of their relationship on the down low.

  • The couple met and began dating in 2017 while starring in the movie Changeland
  • They welcomed their first son, Dakota, in April 2021
  • Brenda gave birth to their second son in December 2022
  • January 2022 – Sources claimed the two got engaged
  • December 2023 – The couple sparked marriage rumors when Brenda was seen without a ring
  • January 2024 – The couple made a rare outing at the park
  • The two made another rare appearance at Clarins’ new Multi-Active line in March 2024
  • September 2024 – Brenda and Macaulay attended the Toronto premiere of Brenda’s new film, The Last Showgirl

The following month, Macaulay appeared on Brenda’s Instagram page, and in October they were spotted on a double date with friends.

HAPPY FAMILY

Macaulay and Brenda then continued to date, even discussing their desire to have children.

Dakota Song Culkin, the couple’s first son, was born in 2021.

Macaulay and Brenda became engaged in January 2022, and their second son, Carson Song Culkin, was born the following year.

The couple has yet to tie the knot, but they have discussed eloping.

Brenda revealed during the couple’s January 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan that they “talked about eloping” after they got engaged.

She exclaimed: “I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there’.”

