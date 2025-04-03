Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in West Virginia

West Virginia is known for its unique charm and colorful expressions. Here are some hilarious sayings and phrases that you’d likely only hear in the Mountain State:

Quirky West Virginia Sayings

“Pass the ‘taters!” – A casual way of asking for potatoes at the dinner table . “Go find a buggy.” – Refers to a shopping cart, not a horse-drawn carriage . “Put it in the poke!” – A “poke” is a bag, as in, “Can I have a poke to carry my stuff?” . “Let’s grab some Tudor’s!” – A reference to Tudor’s Biscuit World, a beloved local chain known for its biscuits . “Put on your toboggan!” – In West Virginia, a toboggan isn’t a sled but a winter hat . “Give that kid a sucker!” – A “sucker” here means a lollipop . “Sit a spell.” – An invitation to stay for an undetermined amount of time, which could mean minutes or hours .

Funny Wordplay and Puns

West Virginians also love their puns, often inspired by their natural surroundings and culture:

“It’s hard to tell secrets in West Virginia; the hills have ‘ears’!” .

“I went hiking in West Virginia, and it was a real peak experience!” .

“Why do West Virginians make great comedians? Because they always know how to ‘crack a joke’!” .

Local Dialect Highlights

“Holler” : Refers to a remote area or road, not yelling. For instance, “I live up a holler” means living in an isolated spot .

: A shallow stream or creek where kids might catch crawdads (crayfish) .

These sayings reflect the humor and warmth of West Virginian culture, blending Appalachian heritage with everyday life. Whether it’s their playful use of language or their love for biscuits and mountain views, these expressions are as unique as the state itself!

