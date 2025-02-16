‘Highly Risky, misguided’ Pa. bill would stop license access for illegal immigrants

HARRISBURG – A Representative stated that he intends to introduce legislation that would prohibit undocumented immigrants from obtaining a license.

Rep. Donna Scheuren (R-Montgomery) introduced a bill that would deny any undocumented immigrant in Pennsylvania access to a driver’s license. Scheuren contended that, in light of the “dangerous and misguided movement” to grant immigrants licenses, it is “necessary” to ensure that the Commonwealth never adopts similar policies.

In recent years, more than a dozen states have issued driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, which Scheuren believes undermines federal immigration laws and encourages illegal migration.

“These state laws create extreme policy inconsistencies that hinder the enforcement of immigration laws and coordination between federal and state officials,” according to the bill.

“On February 12, 2025, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice was suing New York for issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants and hindering the enforcement of federal immigration laws by preventing immigration officials from accessing the vehicle records of illegal immigrants.”

It should be noted that Pennsylvania does not currently allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. The Commonwealth requires proof of legal residency to obtain a license, and most undocumented immigrants do not have a Social Security number.

