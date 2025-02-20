Hidden Treasures: 7 Rare Coins Valued at $10 Million Each

Coin collecting is a fascinating hobby. Some rare coins hold incredible value. In the United States, collectors seek these treasures. Finding a rare coin can mean a fortune.

The Allure of Rare Coins Worth $10 Million

Coin collecting is more than a pastime. It is an investment in history. Some coins are worth millions. Here are seven rare treasures valued at $10 million each.

1. 1933 Double Eagle

One of the rarest U.S. coins.

Originally minted but never circulated.

One sold for over $18 million at auction.

2. 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

Believed to be the first U.S. silver dollar.

Features Lady Liberty with flowing hair.

Sold for $10 million in 2013.

3. 1913 Liberty Head Nickel

Only five known to exist.

One sold for over $10 million.

A must-have for serious collectors.

4. 1804 Draped Bust Silver Dollar

Known as the “King of American Coins.”

Only 15 specimens exist.

One sold for $10 million.

5. 1822 Half Eagle Gold Coin

Only three known to exist.

Last auctioned for over $10 million.

A true collector’s gem.

6. 1870-S Three Dollar Gold Piece

The rarest three-dollar coin.

Only one confirmed specimen.

Valued at over $10 million.

7. 1943 Bronze Lincoln Penny

Minted by mistake during wartime.

A collector bought one for $10 million.

A legendary U.S. coin rarity.

FAQs:

What makes a coin worth $10 million?

Rare coins are valuable due to rarity, historical significance, and demand among collectors.

Where can I buy rare coins in the United States?

Rare coins can be purchased at auctions, from dealers, and at coin shows.

How do I know if my coin is valuable?

Professional coin grading services can authenticate and evaluate your coin’s worth.

Are rare coins a good investment?

Yes, rare coins appreciate in value over time and can be a profitable investment.

What is the rarest U.S. coin ever sold?

The 1933 Double Eagle is the rarest U.S. coin, selling for over $18 million.