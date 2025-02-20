Rare Bicentennial Quarters

Hidden Treasures: 7 Rare Coins Valued at $10 Million Each

Coin collecting is a fascinating hobby. Some rare coins hold incredible value. In the United States, collectors seek these treasures. Finding a rare coin can mean a fortune.

The Allure of Rare Coins Worth $10 Million

Coin collecting is more than a pastime. It is an investment in history. Some coins are worth millions. Here are seven rare treasures valued at $10 million each.

1. 1933 Double Eagle

  • One of the rarest U.S. coins.
  • Originally minted but never circulated.
  • One sold for over $18 million at auction.

2. 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

  • Believed to be the first U.S. silver dollar.
  • Features Lady Liberty with flowing hair.
  • Sold for $10 million in 2013.

3. 1913 Liberty Head Nickel

  • Only five known to exist.
  • One sold for over $10 million.
  • A must-have for serious collectors.

4. 1804 Draped Bust Silver Dollar

  • Known as the “King of American Coins.”
  • Only 15 specimens exist.
  • One sold for $10 million.

5. 1822 Half Eagle Gold Coin

  • Only three known to exist.
  • Last auctioned for over $10 million.
  • A true collector’s gem.

6. 1870-S Three Dollar Gold Piece

  • The rarest three-dollar coin.
  • Only one confirmed specimen.
  • Valued at over $10 million.

7. 1943 Bronze Lincoln Penny

  • Minted by mistake during wartime.
  • A collector bought one for $10 million.
  • A legendary U.S. coin rarity.

FAQs:

What makes a coin worth $10 million?

Rare coins are valuable due to rarity, historical significance, and demand among collectors.

Where can I buy rare coins in the United States?

Rare coins can be purchased at auctions, from dealers, and at coin shows.

How do I know if my coin is valuable?

Professional coin grading services can authenticate and evaluate your coin’s worth.

Are rare coins a good investment?

Yes, rare coins appreciate in value over time and can be a profitable investment.

What is the rarest U.S. coin ever sold?

The 1933 Double Eagle is the rarest U.S. coin, selling for over $18 million.

