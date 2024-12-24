Here’s how you can claim Social Security if you live outside the United States

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Here’s how you can claim Social Security if you live outside the United States

If you are eligible for Social Security benefits and live outside of the United States or plan to leave, you can still get your payments. There are, however, some requirements you must meet.

This program was mostly made for people who live in the United States, but retirees can also get their benefits from outside the country.

It can be hard to figure out how to get benefits while traveling, but it’s not impossible. In fact, almost a million people get Social Security even though they don’t live in the U.S.

What requirements must you meet to claim Social Security?

First, you need to meet some basic requirements. These are the main points:

  • Being a U.S. citizen.
  • This is the number one requirement. If you’re not, the conditions change slightly, but don’t lose hope.
    Living in a country permitted by the U.S.

The tricky part is that not every country is on the list. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get paid if you live in Cuba, North Korea, or some former Soviet republics.

There is an official list that you can look at to see if you can receive electronic deposits in your country. It’s in English, but you’ll get it after a while.

A curious detail: if for some reason you moved to a country like Cuba or North Korea and didn’t receive your payments there, you don’t lose them entirely. Once you move to another permitted country, you can recover the withheld amounts.

Source google.com

How to receive payments if you live abroad?

Here’s the process, which is relatively simple, all things considered:

  • Online application. If you haven’t done it yet, you can start your process through the SSA’s official portal. It’s convenient and avoids unnecessary paperwork.
  • Direct deposit. This is how payments are sent, both inside and outside the United States. Forget about checks or more complicated methods.
  • Periodic verification. The SSA will send you a questionnaire from time to time to confirm your continued eligibility. Don’t forget to respond.

Specific cases to maintain benefits

Not all cases are the same, but here are some of the most common conditions:

  • If you were eligible for monthly benefits as of December 1956.
  • If the benefits you receive are based on someone who died during military service or due to a disability related to their military service.
  • If you are active in the U.S. military service.

In other words, if you meet any of these conditions, everything continues as normal, even while living outside the country.

Is it worth the effort?

It might look like a complicated process, but it’s actually possible. Don’t forget that thousands of other people are going through the same thing and are already getting their payments without any problems. If you’re not sure, check out the official website or call the SSA directly. You have a lot of financial peace of mind!

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

