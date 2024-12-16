US local news

Heidi Klum Stuns in Corset Dress with Five Blondes: "Are We Related?"

By Oliver

Heidi Klum Stuns in Corset Dress with Five Blondes Are We Related

Heidi Klum (Photo: Glenn Francis/Pacific Pro Digital Photography) Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Heidi Klum, a German-born supermodel, now has more time to spend with her friends after finishing another season of America’s Got Talent. When she arrived at the Hiltons Christmas party this weekend, the blonde beauty looked stunning in a halter corset dress with a sky-high slit and platform stilettos, as seen below.

Klum, who posed with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress Kathy Hilton, her daughters Paris Hilton (in the light blue tiny dress) and Nicky Hilton Rothschild (far right in the merlot full-length gown), captioned the group image below: “Christmas at the Hilton’s 🎄” Are we linked, or is this simply a sequence? The message “5 blondes … that’s hot” was accompanied with fire emoji.

Note: The fifth blonde in the center is designer Rebecca Vallance, who collaborated with Nicky Hilton on her formal dress line, as seen on the Hilton women.

