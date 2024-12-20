US local news

Heavy fines issued after K9 discovers 34 illegally captured fish buried in woods

By Lucas

CONNECTICUT, Connecticut (WTNH) A group of anglers was fined nearly $5,000 by Connecticut Fish and Wildlife officials for burying over 30 striped bass in the woods in an attempt to conceal the poaching from authorities.

On December 17, State Environmental Conservation Police were monitoring the Housatonic River for striped bass poaching when they came upon a party of six anglers fishing.

While watching the group, officers reported seeing one of the fisherman moving something heavy into the woods across the street.

They emerged a few minutes later, empty-handed, and proceeded to fish, according to officials.

When the EnCon officials approached the fishers, they discovered that two did not have fishing licenses.

They allegedly told police that they had not captured any striped bass.

However, when officials sent K9 Luna, she discovered four distinct bags of striped bass, each buried on the ground and covered in leaves in the trees by the roadway, covering approximately 75 yards.

According to officials, the bags contained 34 striped fish ranging in length from 12.5 inches to 25 inches, exceeding the striped bass slot restriction of 28 to 31 inches.

In total, the anglers committed 64 striped bass offenses, in addition to two license violations.

EnCon officials stated the group was fined $4,974.00.

The fish were seized and donated to a charity wildlife rehabilitation organization.

