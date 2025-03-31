He refused’: Husband who denied wife’s divorce request shot her dead inside home after picking up daughter from school, police say

A Florida woman who was attempting to leave her husband is dead after police say he refused to sign divorce papers and then shot her in their home.

Lamar Bryant, 41, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his wife, Takeshia Bryant, 42, who died Tuesday after her husband allegedly shot her in their Orlando home. According to local NBC affiliate WESH, the victim’s family prefers that she be referred to by her maiden name, Takeshia Eads.

A probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime states that Eads “recently filed for divorce from Lamar Bryant; however, he refused to sign the divorce paperwork.”

According to the affidavit, the violence began shortly after 3:30 p.m. on March 25, when Bryant picked up the couple’s daughter from school and appeared to be under the influence.

“Lamar Bryant was displaying signs of intoxication to include slurring his words and being disrespectful” when he arrived at the school to pick up his daughter, according to the affidavit.

Bryant allegedly drove his daughter and another witness, a girl said to be dating Bryant’s son, from the school to a liquor store and purchased a “glass bottle of alcohol.” He then allegedly “drank from the bottle as he drove” to a storage unit, which his daughter claims Bryant used “to store narcotics and firearms.”

“Lamar Bryant left the vehicle by himself and went to the storage unit out of view,” according to the witness statement. “Lamar Bryant returned to the vehicle, hands in the front pockets of his sweatsuit. Upon entering the vehicle, Lamar Bryant took two firearms from his pockets and placed them on the center console.”

The daughter allegedly had “a clear view of the firearms” and identified them as “two black ‘Glocks,’ one with a laser.”

Bryant drove to their home on West Livingston Street, where she sat on the porch with another of her daughters.

“Upon arrival, Takeshia Bryant approached the vehicle on the driver side and made contact with Lamar Bryant,” according to the witness statement.

At that point, the two passengers exited the car, and Bryant allegedly placed the two firearms in his daughter’s purse “and told her to hide them behind the house.” Bryant appeared nervous because there was “a suspected police helicopter flying above the residence.”

After the helicopter left, Bryant allegedly went to where the guns were hidden, returned with the bag, and removed one of the weapons.

Meanwhile, Eads had entered the house to use the restroom.

“[Eads] entered the residence,” the affidavit states. “Lamar Bryant entered the residence soon after.”

The daughter, who was sitting on the porch with Eads, told investigators that about 15 to 20 minutes later, she heard “pops” that sounded like gunfire. She entered the house and “observed Lamar Bryant emerging from the back of the residence” from the area of the bathroom that Eads had gone to use, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Eads’ daughter “stopped Lamar Bryant and said ‘what’s going on?'”. “Lamar Bryant shrugged his shoulders, said ‘nothing,’ and then exited the residence through the side, carport door.”

The same daughter then discovered her mother in the bathroom and dialed 911.

Police say their observations at the scene corresponded to the witnesses’ accounts of what happened.

“Based on the facts and circumstances of the investigation, Lamar Bryant consciously decided to commit the murder of Takeshia Bryant,” according to the indictment. “There is no evidence to suggest Takeshia Bryant had a firearm or was threatening Lamar Bryant at the time of the homicide,” it continues, calling the killing “premeditated.”

Eads was a mother of four and soon-to-be grandmother of five, according to local CBS affiliate WKMG. Family members described her as the “backbone” of the family.

“She touched a lot of people, and she touched a lot of lives, so she was a good woman,” said Eads’ adult daughter.

Bryant made his first court appearance on Thursday and was ordered to stay in custody. According to court records, his next hearing is scheduled for April 1.

