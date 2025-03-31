“He Refused”: Husband Denies Wife’s Divorce Request Shoots Her Dead After Picking Up Daughter from School

A quiet neighborhood is in shock after a horrific act of domestic violence killed a mother, orphaned a child, and landed a husband in jail. A man who refused to accept his wife’s divorce request allegedly shot her inside their home shortly after picking up their young daughter from school.

A young girl has tragically lost both parents, leaving the community with questions about how this could have happened.

A Marriage on the Brink

For months, those close to the couple were aware that their marriage was in trouble. According to friends, the wife tried to leave, but her husband refused.

“She was finished.” “She just wanted out,” said a friend who requested anonymity. But he kept telling her no. “He would not accept it.”

Police say tensions had been escalating for some time. The wife had told a few friends about her concerns, but no one expected things to take such a dark turn.

On the day of the tragedy, the husband picked up their daughter from school as he always did. It should have been a regular day. But when they arrived home, everything changed.

A Fight That Turned Deadly