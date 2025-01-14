US local news

“He is getting a divorce, is not he?”: Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more “masculine energy”

By Oliver

Published on:

He is getting a divorce, is not he Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more masculine energy

Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts during a nearly three-hour conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience. The Facebook CEO went all philosophical about corporate culture, claiming it has become “culturally neutered” and disconnected from what he calls “masculine energy.”

The man who poked us on Facebook is now waxing poetic about the balance of energies at work.

“Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it,” Zuckerberg said.

He continued: “It’s like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy. I think that that’s all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing.”

The X-verse (formerly known as Twitter) didn’t waste any time.

“He’s getting a divorce isn’t he,” one user quipped.

Another user didn’t hold back: “If anything, the social network was too kind to this guy.”
Then came the Andrew Tate comparisons.
“He read one Andrew Tate quote and thought he cracked the code of the universe ,” said one user .
While another added, “Nah bro’s been watching too much Andrew Tate.”
The roasting continued with someone suggesting we check out his Spotify playlist:
“Somebody check his Spotify; I bet it’s all alpha male podcasts now .”
Another user added: “At the very least he’s sleeping on the couch after .”
“Going through a midlife crisis realizing he hates the company culture that he created,” another user commented .

Mark Zuckerberg on The Joe Rogan Experience

So, what did Zuckerberg say to set off this tidal wave of internet snark? During episode #1863 of Rogan’s podcast, he went philosophical about what he called the corporate world’s shift away from masculine energy.

He believes that these characteristics are being overlooked in the name of inclusivity and kindness. However, Zuckerberg believes that a little assertiveness and aggression can be beneficial for business success.

Growing up with three sisters and three daughters influenced Zuckerberg’s perspective on gender dynamics at work. He did recognize that it was more difficult for women to succeed in a male-dominated environment, and that a balance of masculine and feminine energies would help the corporate culture thrive.

“So I’m, like, surrounded by girls and women, like, my whole life. And it’s like…I don’t know, there’s something, the kind of masculine energy, I think, is good.”

“And I do think that… all these forms of energy are good. And I think having a culture that, like, celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive.”
Zuckerberg also criticized the narrative that portrays masculinity as toxic, claiming that it is exaggerated and may be the reason corporate cultures have softened.

“I think it’s one thing to say we want to be kind of, like, welcoming and make a good environment for everyone. And I think it’s another to basically say that masculinity is bad. And I, I just think we kind of swung culturally to that part of the… spectrum where, you know, it’s all like, okay, masculinity is toxic. We have to, like, get rid of it completely.”

Meta’s DEI programs get the axe

These comments did not simply disappear; they coincided with some significant policy shifts at Meta. The company recently phased out its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Janelle Gale, Meta’s VP of Human Resources, stated in an internal memo that they were discontinuing these initiatives due to the “changing legal and policy landscape” surrounding DEI efforts in the United States.

SOURCE

For You!

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became 'a different person' as he aged in office Report

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became ‘a different person’ as he aged in office: Report

He is getting a divorce, is not he Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more masculine energy

“He is getting a divorce, is not he?”: Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more “masculine energy”

Trump's Inauguration will have a shocking line-up of musical guests

Trump’s Inauguration will have a shocking line-up of musical guests

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.'s post

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.’s post

'Exposed!' California Gov. Gavin Newsom Shares Elon Musk Livestream Where LA Firefighters Deny His 'Lies' About Water Shortage

‘Exposed!’ California Gov. Gavin Newsom Shares Elon Musk Livestream Where LA Firefighters Deny His ‘Lies’ About Water Shortage

Oliver

Recommend For You

$2,000 Child Tax Credit How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025 5 remote jobs to travel the world

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025: 5 remote jobs to travel the world

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January: Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

Confirmed – this is the official date for the first economic stimulus deposit of $1,702 in 2025 for eligible residents of this state only

Confirmed – this is the official date for the first economic stimulus deposit of $1,702 in 2025 for eligible residents of this state only

Tax Filing Campaign – This is the earliest date announced by the IRS for January of this year

Tax Filing Campaign – This is the earliest date announced by the IRS for January of this year

Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets: Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Micro-retirement the viral trend that is revolutionizing how workers manage stress

Micro-retirement: the viral trend that is revolutionizing how workers manage stress

Who’s Left Out of the $1,400 Stimulus Check

Who’s Left Out of the $1,400 Stimulus Check?

Leave a Comment