HawaiiTraffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of February 2025, Hawaii has implemented significant changes to its Right Turn on Red (RTOR) rules, aiming to improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Here’s an overview of the current situation:

New Restrictions on Right Turns on Red

The Hawaii Department of Transportation has expanded the number of intersections where right turns on red are prohibited, particularly in high-traffic areas:

Along Ala Moana Boulevard from Waikiki to Kakaako, several intersections now display “No Right Turn on Red” signs46.

These restrictions have been implemented at intersections with a higher-than-average number of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists6.

Reasons for the Changes

The primary motivations behind these new restrictions are:

Improved Safety: To reduce accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists at busy intersections4. Traffic Calming: To slow down traffic and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

Current Rules for Right Turns on Red

Despite the new restrictions, right turns on red are still generally allowed in Hawaii, with some important caveats:

Drivers must come to a complete stop before turning right on red.

Right turns on red are only permitted when it is safe to do so and there are no pedestrians or oncoming traffic.

Motorists must obey all posted signs prohibiting right turns on red at specific intersections.

Public Reaction and Concerns

The new restrictions have been met with mixed reactions:

Some drivers have expressed frustration, citing increased traffic congestion and longer commute times46.

Others have been caught off guard by the changes, especially on familiar routes4.

Enforcement and Adaptation

To help drivers adjust to the new rules:

The Department of Transportation is considering placing electronic signs and message boards to alert drivers to the changes4.

Traffic lights may be adjusted to help ease congestion at affected intersections4.

Future Outlook

While there are currently no plans to add more “No Right Turn on Red” signs beyond the existing locations, the situation may evolve based on ongoing safety assessments4. The Department of Transportation remains committed to reducing traffic fatalities and improving overall road safety for all users.

