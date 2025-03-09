USA News

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Need to Know

By Oliver

Published on:

As of 2025, tenants in Hawaii should be aware of the following key aspects of rent increase laws:

Overview of Rent Increase Laws

  • Notice Requirements: Landlords must provide tenants with advance written notice before increasing rent. For month-to-month tenancies, a 45-day notice is required, while week-to-week tenancies need a 15-day notice.
  • Rent Control: Hawaii does not have statewide rent control laws, meaning landlords can raise rent as they see fit, provided they follow the notice requirements.
  • Fixed-Term Leases: Rent cannot be increased during a fixed-term lease unless specified in the lease agreement. Increases can only be proposed as the lease nears renewal.

Tenant Rights and Protections

  • Prohibition on Retaliation: Rent increases cannot be used as retaliation against tenants for exercising their rights.
  • Fair Housing Act: Tenants are protected against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability.
  • Right to Negotiate: Tenants can negotiate lease terms and seek properties that fit their budget.

Local Variations

  • Maui Regulations: While statewide rules apply, Maui may have additional local ordinances affecting rent increases. Tenants should be aware of these to ensure compliance.

What Tenants Can Do

  • Review Lease Agreements: Tenants should carefully review their lease agreements to understand terms related to rent increases.
  • Seek Legal Advice: If tenants believe a rent increase is unfair or not in compliance with Hawaii laws, they can seek advice from local tenant rights groups or legal assistance.

By understanding these laws, tenants can better navigate rent increases and protect their rights in Hawaii.

