Governor Whitmer’s Statement on Trump Tariffs, Increasing the Cost of Groceries, Autos, Home Heating, and More for Michiganders

By Rachel Greco

LANSING, MI – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement regarding Trump tariffs, which would raise prices on goods and services critical to Michigan residents, such as groceries, home heating, and automobiles, and jeopardize more than a million Michigan jobs.

“Michiganders are already struggling with high costs; the last thing they need is for those costs to rise even further. A 25% tariff will harm American auto workers and consumers, raise car, grocery, and energy prices for working families, and jeopardize countless job opportunities.

Trump’s middle-class tax increase will cripple our economy, disproportionately affecting working-class and blue-collar families.

“Because companies pass tariff costs on to consumers, Trump’s middle-class tax hike will mean Michigan families pay more to heat their homes as temperatures drop below freezing, fill their gas tanks, and find affordable housing at a time when inflation is already high. It will harm our auto industry by increasing vehicle costs and slowing production lines.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in Michigan to bring supply chains back home, expand auto manufacturing, and ensure Michigan’s talented workers build the future of cars and components. I’ll gladly collaborate with him and anyone else to protect Michigan’s auto industry, reduce costs, and advocate for Michigan’s working families.”

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

